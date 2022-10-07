Read full article on original website
Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.10.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m. FIELD HOCKEY. Grandview at Kent Denver, 4 p.m. Cheyenne Mountain vs....
Boys Tennis: Grandview has largest-ever contingent qualify for 5A state tournament
LOVELAND | The best season in Grandview boys tennis continues to get better, as the program’s largest contingent ever is headed to the Class 5A individual state tournament. In two days of play at North Lake Park that concluded Friday, coach Jeff Ryan’s Wolves — who earlier qualified for and played in the new 5A state team tournament — earned berths in the Oct. 13-15 5A state tournament at City Park with six of seven lines.
HOUGEN: Accessible, affordable child care is as important as ever for Colorado
As President and CEO of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, I have the privilege of getting to meet with many of the business owners in the Aurora region. The last two years have been hard on all of them, and many are struggling to reopen their doors. For many of these employers, hiring and retaining employees has been more difficult than ever due to a lack of accessible, affordable child care.
Man, shot, wounded in roadway shooting in south Aurora Sunday night
AURORA | Police said it’s unclear what led to a roadway shooting in south Aurora Sunday night that left one man injured. Aurora police said the shooting occurred between 7:40 p.m. and 8 p.m. somewhere near Parker Road and Arapahoe Road. An adult male was injured and sustained “non-life...
Bailey man accused of attack on Community College of Aurora students pleads not guilty
AURORA | A Bailey man who in March allegedly attacked a group of Community College of Aurora film students while using racially-charged language pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and harassment Tuesday. When one of the students’ cars got stuck on the icy road near his home in rural...
