Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref
With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
'FOX NFL Kickoff' crew explains why the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals who are 2-2 this season. The crew discusses why the Eagles are the best team in the NFL.
Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Cowboys, Giants rise; Rams, Bengals, Broncos fade
It's starting to feel a bit like the '80s in the NFL this year. Sure, salaries have skyrocketed and player safety is more of a priority these days. But in an era marked by pass-happy quarterbacks and gaudy offenses, it's hard not to notice a bit of a throwback trend.
Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and Demarcus Lawrence discusses their strength as a team | FOX NFL Sunday
Erin Andrews sat down with Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and Demarcus Lawrence. The defense has allowed four touchdowns in four games The "FOX NFL Sunday crew previews the Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams.
Davante Adams facing possible suspension for pushing camera operator
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing penalty from the NFL after shoving a camera operator as he was leaving the field after a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams could be punished – and possibly suspended – by the league pending further...
Smith-Marsette's late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bears were driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a 15-yard pass and reached the Minnesota 39. The second-year receiver had juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. with a cut and a stiff-arm to gain a crucial first down.
Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule...
Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes for Carson Wentz comments
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has issued an apology for his recent comments on QB Carson Wentz. "I actually talked to Carson this morning," Rivera said Tuesday morning on the Don Geronimo Show. "In fact I talked to the whole team. I had a mea culpa moment and that I should know better. I created a little bit of a distraction and that's one thing that I try not to do, and it's one thing that I'm very aware of. Again, it's one of those things that when you misstep, people can't wait to dive onto it and jump onto it and hold onto it without an opportunity to explain yourself. So, hey, that's on me. I should know better."
'They got to get better there!' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis reacts to Tom Brady, Tampa Bay's victory over the Falcons
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis react to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory against the Atlanta Falcons. Afterwards, Johnston and Davis break down what must change for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' offense.
NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
Eagles are undefeated, but hardly perfect at 5-0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donovan McNabb was all smiles in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room as he hit up Jalen Hurts for a big bro hug and a few encouraging words. The greatest quarterback in Eagles history and the one leading the top team in the NFL have something in common: Each led the Eagles to a 5-0 start.
NFL odds Week 6: Underdogs will cover, early best bets
You guys all know the saying that the early bird gets the worm. Well, this week, we're remixing that to make it "the early bettor gets the payout" because it's all about being first in line to make these NFL Week 6 wagers. By the time the last game ends...
Jaguars go as Trevor Lawrence goes; Colts WR Alec Pierce excels: AFC South takeaways
A couple of weeks ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the NFL's "it" team, riding the high off consecutive victories of 20-plus points. They drew national attention, showing signs of a rapid ascension out of the NFL's bottom under new coach Doug Pederson. Since then, they've lost two straight — to...
Panthers' Baker Mayfield (ankle) won't need surgery, IR stint
Baker Mayfield will be sidelined for Week 6, and perhaps longer. The Panthers' starting quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday that could sideline him multiple games, NFL Network reported. Backup PJ Walker is expected to start next Sunday against the Rams. The good news for Mayfield is that after receiving...
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Vikings-Dolphins, pick
The Minnesota Vikings (4-1) take their show on the road to face the Miami Dolphins (3-2) in Week 6. The Vikings are coming off a 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears, while the Dolphins suffered their second loss in a row with a 40-17 defeat at the hands of the New York Jets.
Cowboys' defense DOMINATES in victory over Rams
The Dallas Cowboys forced two fumbles, a blocked punt, and an interception in the 22-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams were held to just 38 rushing yards.
