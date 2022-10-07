ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref

With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Houston, TX
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Houston, TX
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Texas Sports
City
Jacksonville, TX
Local
Texas Football
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Wright, FL
FOX Sports

Smith-Marsette's late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bears were driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a 15-yard pass and reached the Minnesota 39. The second-year receiver had juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. with a cut and a stiff-arm to gain a crucial first down.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Nick
FOX Sports

Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule...
NFL
FOX Sports

Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes for Carson Wentz comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has issued an apology for his recent comments on QB Carson Wentz. "I actually talked to Carson this morning," Rivera said Tuesday morning on the Don Geronimo Show. "In fact I talked to the whole team. I had a mea culpa moment and that I should know better. I created a little bit of a distraction and that's one thing that I try not to do, and it's one thing that I'm very aware of. Again, it's one of those things that when you misstep, people can't wait to dive onto it and jump onto it and hold onto it without an opportunity to explain yourself. So, hey, that's on me. I should know better."
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jaguars#Blow Out#American Football#Sports#The Philadelphia Eagles
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Nick Singleton, behind Penn State's rediscovered run game, a danger for No. 5 Michigan

If fans of Penn State were boisterous to start the season, they certainly have a legitimate reason to feel good about things entering Week 7. That's because the No. 10 Nittany Lions, undefeated at 5-0, have a real chance to pull an upset at No. 5 Michigan (6-0) on Saturday (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The reason for optimism in Happy Valley is simple — Penn State has returned to its roots, pushed via the talents of true freshman running back Nick Singleton.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Commanders-Bears, pick

The Washington Commanders (1-4) head to Illinois to face the Chicago Bears (2-3) in a Week 6 Thursday Night Football matchup. With both squads coming off disappointing losses, they hope to turn their seasons around with a quality win in the shortened week. Here's everything you need to know about...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers laments negative talk in Packers' locker room

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he believes in the power of positive thinking, so hearing negative comments from some teammates got under his skin after a surprising 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. When asked about the Pack's second-half defensive woes against the Giants, star...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Eagles are undefeated, but hardly perfect at 5-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donovan McNabb was all smiles in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room as he hit up Jalen Hurts for a big bro hug and a few encouraging words. The greatest quarterback in Eagles history and the one leading the top team in the NFL have something in common: Each led the Eagles to a 5-0 start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy