‘That ’70s Show’ Cast’s Next Generation: Meet Topher Grace, Mila Kunis and More Stars’ Kids

Their little ones! Mila Kunis , Laura Prepon and more stars from That '70s Show have offered a glimpse at their families off screen.

After playing love interests on the hit sitcom from 1998 to 2006, Kunis and Ashton Kutcher stayed close friends. In 2012, the duo started dating amid their respective splits from Macaulay Culkin and Demi Moore .

“I did a movie called Friends With Benefits . He did a movie that was very similar: No Strings Attached ,” the Ukraine native, who played Jackie, recalled on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast in July 2018. “We lived our movies out, where we were like, ‘Let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great.’ None of us wanted tension. OK, great. We hooked up for three months. And just like our movies, one of us caught feelings.”

After two years of dating, Kunis and Kutcher expanded their family with daughter Wyatt in 2014 and son Dimitri in 2016.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2015, raised eyebrows when they opened up about their approach to showering . "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever,” the Bad Moms actress told “Armchair Expert” podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman in July 2021.

At the time, Kunis noted she "didn’t shower much” as a child due to a lack of hot water in her household.

Her husband, for his part, said he washes his “armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever,” adding, "I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out."

According to the twosome, they applied the same system to their children . “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” the actor, who played Kelso, said. “Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Their former costar Prepon has also been candid about her own journey with motherhood . The New Jersey native, who married husband Ben Foster in 2019, expanded her family with daughter Ella in 2017 and a son in 2020.

Prepon later revealed that motherhood changed her outlook on many parts of her life — i ncluding her religion .

"I'm no longer practicing Scientology,” the SAG Award winner, who originally joined the church in 1999 , revealed in a September 2021 interview. “I’ve always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven't practiced Scientology in close to five years and it's no longer part of my life."

She continued: "As a brand new mother, I was reflecting so much on my own upbringing and the way I was mothered. I was forced to look at a lot of things in my life that I wasn't looking at before. If motherhood has taught me anything so far, it's that something can work out for a period of time and then you move on and evolve from that.”

Keep scrolling for a guide to That '70s Show's stars' family members: