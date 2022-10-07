ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘That ’70s Show’ Cast’s Next Generation: Meet Topher Grace, Mila Kunis and More Stars’ Kids

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzlYn_0iQPu3e400

Their little ones! Mila Kunis , Laura Prepon and more stars from That '70s Show have offered a glimpse at their families off screen.

After playing love interests on the hit sitcom from 1998 to 2006, Kunis and Ashton Kutcher stayed close friends. In 2012, the duo started dating amid their respective splits from Macaulay Culkin and Demi Moore .

“I did a movie called Friends With Benefits . He did a movie that was very similar: No Strings Attached ,” the Ukraine native, who played Jackie, recalled on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast in July 2018. “We lived our movies out, where we were like, ‘Let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great.’ None of us wanted tension. OK, great. We hooked up for three months. And just like our movies, one of us caught feelings.”

After two years of dating, Kunis and Kutcher expanded their family with daughter Wyatt in 2014 and son Dimitri in 2016.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2015, raised eyebrows when they opened up about their approach to showering . "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever,” the Bad Moms actress told “Armchair Expert” podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman in July 2021.

At the time, Kunis noted she "didn’t shower much” as a child due to a lack of hot water in her household.

Her husband, for his part, said he washes his “armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever,” adding, "I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out."

According to the twosome, they applied the same system to their children . “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” the actor, who played Kelso, said. “Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Their former costar Prepon has also been candid about her own journey with motherhood . The New Jersey native, who married husband Ben Foster in 2019, expanded her family with daughter Ella in 2017 and a son in 2020.

Prepon later revealed that motherhood changed her outlook on many parts of her life — i ncluding her religion .

"I'm no longer practicing Scientology,” the SAG Award winner, who originally joined the church in 1999 , revealed in a September 2021 interview. “I’ve always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven't practiced Scientology in close to five years and it's no longer part of my life."

She continued: "As a brand new mother, I was reflecting so much on my own upbringing and the way I was mothered. I was forced to look at a lot of things in my life that I wasn't looking at before. If motherhood has taught me anything so far, it's that something can work out for a period of time and then you move on and evolve from that.”

Keep scrolling for a guide to That '70s Show's stars' family members:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Topher Grace
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Dax Shepard
Person
Laura Prepon
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Maternity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine

Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
TV & VIDEOS
Scary Mommy

Dwayne Johnson Gets Bullied By His Kids In The Morning Just Like The Rest Of Us

Dwayne Johnson might play the toughest guy in the room on set, but at home, he’s just a regular parent getting totally manhandled by his kids. The former WWE wrestler shared a video on his Instagram Sunday of his second oldest daughter, Jasmine, 6, waking him up at 7:00 a.m. with a little game she refers to as “daddy close your eyes,” and this day’s game included a water balloon.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cinemablend

Forget Private Jet Controversies: Kris Jenner Admits To Buying Whole Apartment To Wrap Gifts And Then Forgetting About It

The Kardashians and Jenners get called out for a lot of things, from multiple Kim Kardashian PhotoShop fails to Kylie Jenner’s private jet flex. The family makes such an obscene amount of money — the two previously mentioned sisters are actual billionaires — that we normal folk simply cannot fathom living our lives the way the reality stars do. But when it comes to being unrelatable, matriarch Kris Jenner may have taken the cake in the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, when she admitted that she had an entire Beverly Hills condo in which to do her gift-wrapping, and that she’d forgotten it was there.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

225K+
Followers
23K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy