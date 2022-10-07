ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-Semitic materials slammed by Muslim and Jewish groups

By Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GmTeQ_0iQPu2lL00

CHEYENNE – Advocacy organizations representing Jews and Muslims have criticized the recent distribution of baggies containing anti-Semitic falsehoods at local residences.

On Friday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement by email and online. On Tuesday, the Anti-Defamation League's regional organization likewise commented.

CAIR, which describes itself as the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, noted in its Friday news release that "bags containing the hate material were left near homes in Cheyenne," including "the homes of a state lawmaker and a journalist." The legislator is Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, while a journalist-columnist for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle had also received the Ziploc-like bag . It contained double-sided text with photos printed on it, and small objects like stones or seeds inside the bag.

“Those targeting the Jewish community with antisemitic hate must be repudiated by all Americans,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, in the newly issued written announcement . “The mainstreaming of bigotry in any form must never be tolerated or excused.”

The ADL for Wyoming and states including Colorado says that it “condemns the hateful, anti-Semitic fliers distributed in Cheyenne. We commend community members for speaking up and clearly stating that hate is not a Wyoming value.”

The ADL says that other places, including in Colorado, had previously received fliers similar to those delivered to the homes of residents of Cheyenne. In its release, CAIR noted that, in South Carolina , "the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of anti-Semitic fliers distributed to homes in communities in Grand Stand."

The exact text in the materials left in Cheyenne, in South Carolina and elsewhere may not be the same word for word. However, experts say, the thrust of the literature is similar. While CAIR does not have a chapter of its own in Wyoming, it found out about the incident here through its "daily news monitoring," its spokesperson told the WTE.

"These types of antisemitic materials vary from location to location," Hooper wrote in an email responding to questions. "But they all promote a similar message of hate."

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

