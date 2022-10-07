ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Eye on Politics: Gubernatorial debate, balance of Congress

By Jack Fink, CBS DFW Staff
 4 days ago

Eye on Politics: Gubernatorial debate, congress control 35:29

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   In this week's episode of Eye on Politics (original airdate: Oct. 6), we check in with how the candidates for Texas Governor are encouraging their supporters to vote and two members of Congress from Texas share both parties' messages to voters ahead of the midterms.

Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.

Deadline to register to vote is next week

Election Day is about a month away, but time is running out if you haven't registered to vote yet. Here are some important dates to keep in mind:

  • Last day to register to vote: Tuesday, Oct. 11. If you don't know whether you're registered to vote, check here . Don't forget, in Texas you cannot register to vote online. You must either do it in person or by mail .
  • Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot: Must be received by Friday, Oct. 28.
  • Early voting period: Monday, Oct. 24 - Friday, Nov. 4.
  • Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 8.

As of now, the Secretary of State reports that there are more than 17.6 million registered voters in Texas. That's about 660,000 more than were registered to vote in the November 2020 election and 1.8 million more than were registered to vote in the 2018 midterm election.

The Texas Governor's race is the marquee race this year, and both candidates, two-term incumbent Republican Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are touting the get out the vote operations.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke urges students to vote 02:03

Gubernatorial Debate recap

After months of campaigning against each other, Governor Greg Abbott and his Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke appeared on the same stage last Friday night.

A new Quinnipiac poll released this week shows Abbott with a lead of seven percentage points over O'Rourke. The Texas-Mexico border noted as the most urgent concern for Texas voters.

The first ten plus minutes of the debate was devoted to this topic. With billions of dollars already devoted to the Operation Lone Star border security initiative, one question that was posed to the leading candidates, should *more* money be allocated towards the program?

"Candidly, we shouldn't have to allocate any money for it because this is all because of Joe Biden's failure to do the president's job to secure the border," Abbott said.

"No, it's clearly failed, the numbers are in. We're seeing not fewer but more engagements at our border," O'Rourke said.

Polling shows there is high interest about abortion access. This was also addressed during Friday's debate.

Watch the full debate recap in this week's episode of Eye on Politics or in the video player below.

Abbott and O'Rourke talk school safety, Texas border during only governor's debate 02:39

Who will control the next Congress?

Historically, the political party not in the White House makes big gains in Congress in the midterm elections. For months, Republicans have been favored to regain the majority, but Democrats are hoping that won't happen.

Jack talked to Republican Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne of the 24th Congressional District about the House Republicans newly proposed Commitment to America plan.

"All of our Congress members worked on it for the last two years," she said.

She said it shows a sharp contrast between what Democrats and Republicans are prioritizing.

"I've been in the district," she said. "I've talked to small business owners, I've talked to parents, I've talked to taxpayers."

She said through these types of conversations, Republicans created the plan, which is a guide to how Republicans would govern if gaining the majority in Congress. The priorities outlined include improving the economy, holding government accountable, supporting police and border security.

The plan has been criticized by Democrats, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"I think she needs to learn to read," Van Duyne said. "The Speaker likes to talk about what she doesn't know and she likes to flash out things that aren't existing, but that's not in the bill."

Meanwhile, Democratic Congressman Marc Veasey of the 33rd Congressional District called the Commitment to America plan a three-word slogan that's "a bunch of BS" unless Republicans are willing to prove they're for Democracy and stand up against claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

"We do have a message and that is people over politics," he said. "Standing up for democracy, making sure that we invest in education, making sure that we're doing everything we can to get the economy in the right way that we want it to be for all citizens."

When it comes to election denialism and claims the 2020 election was stolen, CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane told CBS those views could play an enormous role in the midterms.

"It's not just a subset of voters who subscribe to these election fraud ideas and claims, but it's some number of prominent candidates," he said.

Another issue that could play a big role in the midterms -- border security and immigration.

"Republicans are trying to raise that issue, make it more prominent, make it more profound," MacFarlane said. "If Republicans can get immigration or border security to be a prominent issue, they are talking less about abortion rights, talking less about climate change, that in itself is a victory ahead of Election Day."

When it comes to what Republicans would actually do to address border security, Van Duyne said the plan is to go back to the tools that were working.

"Our plan is to actually with Central America," she said, and to figure out how to hold them accountable for the migrants from their countries who try to enter the U.S. She said Republicans would also focus on enforcing laws and making sure resources aren't stripped from border security personnel.

Meanwhile, Veasey said he believes immigration reform would help not only the situation at the border, but it would also improve the economy by helping to ease the shortage of workers in the U.S. and Texas.

But while he said he's willing to work with Republicans on the issue, he is less optimistic that both sides will be able to come together right now. He said Congressional Republicans are taking cues from political leaders like Gov. Greg Abbott, who has been making headlines for busing migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities.

"They're looking for that nod from someone that has a high profile," Veasey said. "Right now there's not enough cover from national leaders ... they are scared."

MacFarlane said that one thing is for certain: if Republicans successfully regain control of Congress, there will be a major shift in focus from what we've witnessed the pass two years.

"Republicans take control of the U.S. House, they get control of all the committees, they set the agenda and are far more likely to do what they would consider aggressive investigation of the Biden administration."

He also said any number of committee chairmanships would likely go to veteran Texas Republicans who already have prominent positions on many House committees.

"It would be an influx of power to Republicans from Texas," he said.

Ash Jurberg

Abbott says, "drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has again lashed out at President Joe Biden's strategy on border control. Abbott took to Twitter to criticize Biden's border policies. "Drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies, smuggling weapons, drugs, & people across our border. Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety are the first line of defense. We continue to step up to secure the border in Biden's absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Community Policy