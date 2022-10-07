Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

Related
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams (32) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys
Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Davante Adams faces discipline for pushing photographer
Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is facing discipline for pushing a credentialed person to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday. The man who was pushed, identified by the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) as a photographer, filed a police report and went to the hospital for treatment. "The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up." ...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
23K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0