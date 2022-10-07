Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is facing discipline for pushing a credentialed person to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday. The man who was pushed, identified by the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) as a photographer, filed a police report and went to the hospital for treatment. "The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives,...

