Eugenio Derbez is back for the second season of ‘Acapulco’

By Maria Loreto
 4 days ago

Eugenio Derbez is back on our TVs. The Mexican actor shared the poster and trailer for the second season of “ Acapulco ,” which will delve deeper in the story of Maximo Gallardo, a wealthy mogul who shares his story of success across the series.

The poster shows Derbez’s face, smiling at the camera while wearing sunglasses, with the series’ cast reflected off of them. He’s wearing a purple shirt that echoes the colors in the poster and the idyllic Mexican hotel.

“Acapulco” is a bilingual series from Apple TV, following the story of Gallardo, a millionaire who’s relaying the story of his success. The series is set in the present and in the ‘80s, sharing the story of Gallarod’s youth and his job at the hotel “Las Colinas.” Season two picks up right after the end of season 1, with Gallardo now joined by his best friend at the hotel. There will also be a new love interest and the continuation of Derbez’s storyline, which has him returning to Acapulco to mourn the death of his mentor, all the while coming face to face with issues from his past.

“Acapulco” premieres October 21st, with the release of two episodes. Afterward, the series will release one episode a week until the season’s conclusion on December 16.

A couple of weeks ago, Derbez shared that he had suffered an accident and that while he was okay, the recovery process would be long and difficult. In a video, he shared that while wearing virtual reality headset, he fell and broke his arm and shoulder in multiple places.

