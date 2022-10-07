ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Losses deepen on Wall Street as traders fear strong jobs data will prevent Fed from slowing rate hikes; Dow falls 700

The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Losses deepen on Wall Street as traders fear strong jobs data will prevent Fed from slowing rate hikes; Dow falls 700.

The Associated Press

