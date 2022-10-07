Losses deepen on Wall Street as traders fear strong jobs data will prevent Fed from slowing rate hikes; Dow falls 700

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Wednesday following another volatile day on Wall Street, as traders braced for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong but rose in Sydney. In currency trading the Japanese yen declined to a 24-year low against the U.S. dollar at 146 yen-levels, raising expectations of another intervention by Tokyo to prop up the yen. By midday the dollar was at 146.17 yen, up from 145.80 late Tuesday. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.1% to 2,189.86 after the Bank of Korea raised its key rate by 0.5 percentage points, amid the backdrop of the U.S. Fed rate hikes and growing inflation risks from the weak won and rebounding global oil prices.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO