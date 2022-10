Three Rivers League football statistical leaders through Week 5

Here are the Three Rivers League leaders through five weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Photo by Soobum Im

Passing yards

Ryan Oliver, Lakeridge - (126 - 174) 1,481 yards

Sam Leavitt, West Linn - (74 - 104) 1,273 yards

Jack Wagner, Tualatin - (78 - 117) 1,152 yards

Ben Schneider, Oregon City - (87 - 122) 965 yards

Brady Jordan, Tigard - (29 - 39) 677 yards

Max Brauner, Lake Oswego - (55 - 104) 597 yards

Passing TDs

Ryan Oliver, Lakeridge - 18 TDs (0 interceptions)

Jack Wagner, Tualatin - 17 TDs (3 interceptions)

Sam Leavitt, West Linn - 11 TDs (4 interceptions)

Brady Jordan, Tigard - 9 TDs (0 interceptions)

Ben Schneider, Oregon City - 8 TDs (1 interception)

Max Brauner, Lake Oswego - 5 TDs (3 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Marcus Jordan, Oregon City - 755 yards on 94 carries

Konnor Grant, Tigard - 727 yards on 74 carries

Luke Ash, Tualatin - 330 yards on 64 carries

Calvin Macy, Lake Oswego - 323 yards on 51 carries

Koffi Kouami, West Linn - 258 yards on 52 carries

Jake Feist, Tigard - 234 yards on 43 carries

Luke Davis, Tigard - 184 yards on 35 carries

Ansu Sanoe, Lakeridge - 182 yards on 24 carries

Bodan Griffith, Tualatin - 160 yards on 19 carries

Donald Stephens Jr., Lakeridge - 137 yards on 31 carries

Rushing TDs

Marcus Jordan, Oregon City - 9 TDs

Konnor Grant, Tigard - 9 TDs

Koffi Kouami, West Linn - 5 TDs

Luke Ash, Tualatin - 4 TDs

Luke Davis, Tigard - 4 TDs

Ben Winjum, West Linn - 4 TDs

Jake Feist, Tigard - 3 TDs

Liam Davis, Lake Oswego - 2 TDs

Donald Stephens Jr., Lakeridge - 2 TDs

Sam Leavitt, West Linn - 2 TDs

Ansu Sanoe, Lakeridge - 2 TDs

Receiving yards

Mark Hamper, West Linn - 626 yards on 33 receptions

Baylor Corbin, Lakeridge - 452 yards on 33 receptions

Wiley Donnerberg, West Linn - 396 yards on 19 receptions

Nate Duenas, Tigard - 388 yards on 17 receptions

Joey Olsen, Lakeridge - 339 yards on 14 receptions

Clay Martineau, Oregon City - 325 yards on 20 receptions

Richie Anderson, Tualatin - 251 yards on 14 receptions

Jace Swygard, Lakeridge - 222 yards on 17 receptions

Kenen Elder, Tualatin - 207 yards on 8 receptions

Jake Lopez, Oregon City - 198 yards on 22 receptions

Receiving TDs

Mark Hamper, West Linn - 8 TDs

Joey Olsen, Lakeridge - 6 TDs

Baylor Corbin, Lakeridge - 6 TDs

Nate Duenas, Tigard - 5 TDs

Richie Anderson, Tualatin - 5 TDs

AJ Noland, Tualatin - 4 TDs

Henry Smith, Lake Oswego - 3 TDs

Donald Stephens Jr., Lakeridge - 3 TDs

Total tackles

Ethan Biondine, Lakeridge - 57 tackles

Tashi Crofut, Lakeridge - 47 tackles

Vaughn Croxton, Tigard - 43 tackles

Luke Brooks, Lakeridge - 38 tackles

Jake Lopez, Oregon City - 33 tackles

Blake Lucas, Oregon City - 32 tackles

Tristan Davis, Lakeridge - 32 tackles

Ethan Hopwood, Oregon City - 26 tackles

Ryder Swanson, Oregon City - 26 tackles

Ben Rose, Oregon City - 26 tackles

Lusiano Lopez, Lake Oswego - 25 tackles

Tackles for loss

Brayden Welch, Oregon City - 4.5 tackles for loss

Tristan Davis, Lakeridge - 4 tackles for loss

Ethan Hopwood, Oregon City - 4 tackles for loss

Austin Goetz, Tigard - 4 tackles for loss

Blake Lucas, Oregon City - 3.5 tackles for loss

Ryder Swanson, Oregon City - 3 tackles for loss

Riley Yaker, Lakeridge - 3 tackles for loss

Oliver Macy, Lake Oswego - 3 tackles for loss

Joey Knapp, Lake Oswego - 3 tackles for loss

Clay Martineau, Oregon City - 3 tackles for loss

Brian Smith Jr., Tigard - 2.5 tackles for loss

Boone Coffman, Tigard - 2.5 tackles for loss

Sacks

Brayden Welch, Oregon City - 3 sacks

Ryder Swanson, Oregon City - 3 sacks

Clay Martineau, Oregon City - 2 sacks

Joey Knapp, Lake Oswego - 2 sacks

Interceptions

Thomas Borden, Oregon City - 2 interceptions

Austin Goetz, Tigard - 2 interceptions

Nicco Simonetti, Tigard - 2 interceptions

Roman Martin, Tigard – 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Ryder Swanson, Oregon City – 2 forced fumbles

Nonoffensive TDs

Austin Goetz, Tigard - 2 TDs

