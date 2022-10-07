ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

kafe.com

Woman arrested in Ferndale after shooting stranger in foot

FERNDALE, Wash. – A woman was arrested in Ferndale after shooting a stranger in the foot on Sunday evening, October 9th. City spokesperson Riley Sweeney said that the victim called 911 around 7 p.m. after being approached by the suspect at a home on Portal Way. The suspect accused...
FERNDALE, WA
kafe.com

Police seize arsenal from Texas man barricaded in Ferndale motel

FERNDALE, Wash. – Police recovered a sizable arsenal from the man who barricaded himself in a Ferndale motel room earlier this week. A Ferndale officer reported that 47-year-old Kenneth Velen of Texas pointed an AR-style rifle at him during a traffic stop early Tuesday, then barricaded himself in a room at the Super 8 Motel.
FERNDALE, WA
kafe.com

City of Bellingham warning residents about phone scam

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is the latest local organization warning residents about a scam. Residents have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be city officials and requesting personal information. The callers manipulate caller ID to make it look like they are using official city phones.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Canadian man pleads guilty after being found with nearly 1,500 pounds of meth on boat

SEATTLE, Wash. — Today, October 11th, Canadian citizen, Ted Karl Faupel, age 51, pled guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in US District Court in western Washington. As a result, he was sentenced to 120 months in the custody of the US Bureau of Prisons followed by 3 years of supervised release.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Blaine organization distributing winter clothes to residents

BLAINE, Wash. – The winter weather may be delayed this year, but the Blaine-based Community Assistance Program is helping local residents be prepared for the inevitable cold to come. Clothes collected in the organization’s winter coat drive will be distributed to residents of Blaine, Birch Bay, Custer and Point...
BLAINE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute

On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Oak Harbor Man Goes Viral When Attempts to Wrangle Puppies End Badly

A Washington man has become an overnight sensation after a video he posted to TikTok was viewed over seven million times. James Philipsen was puppy-sitting for his sister. Being tasked with watching over puppies sounds like a dream come true, but as James would soon find out, it's a little tricky. James, from Oak Harbor, has amassed a nice following on social media, with close to 30,000 followers on his TikTok page.
OAK HARBOR, WA
cascadiadaily.com

State candidates confront Whatcom's crime problem

Calls to “defund the police” after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis cops have faded, as Bellingham and Whatcom County confront a property-crime wave and flagrant drug use on city streets. Candidates for the state Legislature from Whatcom County blame the crime surge on multiple factors:...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Above-average October warmth and wildfire smoke

We are tracking another weekend of above-average temperatures! Unfortunately, we are also forecasting more smoke. Highs today will come close to records at Sea-Tac and Olympia. Bellingham will likely soar past an old record, warming to about 74 degrees today. There is an Air Quality Alert in effect until late...
OLYMPIA, WA
whatcom-news.com

Windy conditions forecast this afternoon through tonight (Mon.)

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with Environment Canada have issued special weather statement in effect for the Fraser Valley and west through Abbotsford due to expected windy conditions. Windy conditions are forecast to begin this afternoon and continue through tonight. This potential first wind event of the season is...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

