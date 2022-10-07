Read full article on original website
Woman arrested in Ferndale after shooting stranger in foot
FERNDALE, Wash. – A woman was arrested in Ferndale after shooting a stranger in the foot on Sunday evening, October 9th. City spokesperson Riley Sweeney said that the victim called 911 around 7 p.m. after being approached by the suspect at a home on Portal Way. The suspect accused...
Police seize arsenal from Texas man barricaded in Ferndale motel
FERNDALE, Wash. – Police recovered a sizable arsenal from the man who barricaded himself in a Ferndale motel room earlier this week. A Ferndale officer reported that 47-year-old Kenneth Velen of Texas pointed an AR-style rifle at him during a traffic stop early Tuesday, then barricaded himself in a room at the Super 8 Motel.
City of Bellingham warning residents about phone scam
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is the latest local organization warning residents about a scam. Residents have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be city officials and requesting personal information. The callers manipulate caller ID to make it look like they are using official city phones.
Canadian man pleads guilty after being found with nearly 1,500 pounds of meth on boat
SEATTLE, Wash. — Today, October 11th, Canadian citizen, Ted Karl Faupel, age 51, pled guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in US District Court in western Washington. As a result, he was sentenced to 120 months in the custody of the US Bureau of Prisons followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Blaine organization distributing winter clothes to residents
BLAINE, Wash. – The winter weather may be delayed this year, but the Blaine-based Community Assistance Program is helping local residents be prepared for the inevitable cold to come. Clothes collected in the organization’s winter coat drive will be distributed to residents of Blaine, Birch Bay, Custer and Point...
Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute
On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
Bellingham woman suspected of attempting to bite store employee during downtown robbery
The woman reportedly stole a bag of Chex Mix from the convenience store.
Improvements and a new name are coming to this neighborhood park in Bellingham
As part of the recent park design outreach, 35 names for the park were suggested by the public and voted on.
Bellingham’s Lighthouse Mission readies for demolition, preps to add services for unhoused
“People were being turned away left and right,” said Hans Erchinger-Davis, president and CEO of Lighthouse Mission Ministries.
Oak Harbor Man Goes Viral When Attempts to Wrangle Puppies End Badly
A Washington man has become an overnight sensation after a video he posted to TikTok was viewed over seven million times. James Philipsen was puppy-sitting for his sister. Being tasked with watching over puppies sounds like a dream come true, but as James would soon find out, it's a little tricky. James, from Oak Harbor, has amassed a nice following on social media, with close to 30,000 followers on his TikTok page.
State candidates confront Whatcom's crime problem
Calls to “defund the police” after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis cops have faded, as Bellingham and Whatcom County confront a property-crime wave and flagrant drug use on city streets. Candidates for the state Legislature from Whatcom County blame the crime surge on multiple factors:...
Wildfire smoke could be returning to Whatcom County. Here’s when
Warm, sunny weather is continuing. And so is the risk of fire.
45-Year-Old Joel Hansen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Bellingham on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened south of Lakeway Drive near the York District at around 9 p.m. The officials reported that 45-year-old Joel Hansen was traveling on a motorcycle when a...
This is the best pizza in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best pizza is also known for its unique pizza flavors and toppings, as well as other dishes.
Wildfire smoke is causing unhealthy air in Whatcom. Here’s how long it will last
Don’t call 911 unless you’re reporting a fire, officials said.
Whatcom Conservation District seeking new fee on property owners
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom Conservation District is asking for a fee on property owners to help fund its operations. The County Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal at its meeting on October 25th. The $5 fee on most properties in the county would help the...
Here’s why 500 gathered Saturday at Bellingham City Hall
“This is not about caring for women and girls. This is about controlling them,” said Bellingham City Council Member Kristina Michele Martens, quoting the poet Amanda Gorman.
Above-average October warmth and wildfire smoke
We are tracking another weekend of above-average temperatures! Unfortunately, we are also forecasting more smoke. Highs today will come close to records at Sea-Tac and Olympia. Bellingham will likely soar past an old record, warming to about 74 degrees today. There is an Air Quality Alert in effect until late...
Windy conditions forecast this afternoon through tonight (Mon.)
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with Environment Canada have issued special weather statement in effect for the Fraser Valley and west through Abbotsford due to expected windy conditions. Windy conditions are forecast to begin this afternoon and continue through tonight. This potential first wind event of the season is...
‘We definitely want to be more pro-active’ as flood season nears. Here’s how that will work
Both 2020 and 2021 were La Niña years, and both times the Nooksack River flooded towns and farmland from Glacier in the mountains to Marietta at the river delta in Lummi Nation.
