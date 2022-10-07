ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Police: Logansport man kidnaps coworker at gunpoint, kills self

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A man kidnapped a coworker and then killed himself over the weekend in Logansport, police say. According to the Logansport Police Department, 49-year-old Timothy Allen abducted a 31-year-old woman from her workplace Saturday morning. Allen kidnapped the woman at gunpoint, restrained her and then took her...
LOGANSPORT, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest man after stabbing outside Bloomington Kroger

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 teens arrested in connection to Indy carjackings, robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds following a series of carjackings and robberies of people pumping gas at local gas stations. The suspects are accused of two carjackings and a third robbery. Both of the carjackings and the robbery happened in September, according to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Stabbing on west side may be linked to robbery, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was injured in an overnight stabbing that police believe may have been connected to a robbery on the west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of West Washington Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police then learned...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man shot, killed in Anderson; police questioning 3 suspects

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning. Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a...
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Carmel police seek help identifying Best Buy theft suspect

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing from a Best Buy store. The Carmel Police Department said the man is suspected of stealing three Apple Watches from the Best Buy at 10025 N. Michigan Rd. on Sunday. Police added that he left the area in a white SUV at about 4:40 p.m.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police respond to armed bank robbery in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after Star Financial Bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon. The Fishers Police Department said officers are responding to Star Financial Bank on East 96th Street by Lantern Road after a report of an armed robbery. The department says they believe the suspect or suspects fled the area in a vehicle south into Indianapolis.
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 juveniles hospitalized after being shot in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital in stable condition Monday morning after they were shot in Lawrence, according to Lawrence Police Department. Police were called to the 4800 block of Hartman Drive at about 9:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find two male juveniles suffering from...
LAWRENCE, IN
WIBC.com

Bloomington Man Sentenced For Torturing and Killing Son

BLOOMINGTON — A man has received the maximum sentence for murder in Indiana after torturing and killing his 12-year-old son. Luis Posso Jr. will be in prison for 65 years, The Herald-Times reports. His son, Eduardo Posso, died in 2019. Prior to his death, Eduardo had been starved and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
korncountry.com

North Vernon search warrant leads to arrest

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Officers with the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) executed a search warrant Monday night that led to the arrest of a Jennings County man on various gun and drug charges. Law enforcement served the papers at around 11:30 p.m. to David Carr, 43, at an...
NORTH VERNON, IN
Fox 59

2 people killed in Morgan County homicide-suicide

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Morgan County are investigating what’s being called a homicide-suicide after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Man with traumatic injuries found dead on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead Monday on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after noon, police were called to the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue on a report of a person down. IMPD said officers arrived to find...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

