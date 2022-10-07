Read full article on original website
Times News
Residents enjoy heritage festival in Tamaqua
Dave Jarrett brought a lawn chair to the Tamaqua Area Historical Society’s 38th Annual Heritage Festival and propped it on a West Broad Street sidewalk. “I’m here to listen to Polka Joe Manjack,” the Mahanoy City man said of the Magic 105.5/WMGH radio personality, who delivered his “Magic Polka Machine” live from the festival.
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 11, 2006
A delegation from the Diligence Fire Company No. 1, Summit Hill, returned home from Emmitsburg, Md., after participating in the 25th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service held there at the national shrine. The delegation’s trip was aimed at returning the favor of honoring the families of 107 firemen who...
Times News
Smokey Bear convention to be held in Bethlehem
Smokey Bear Association Convention is celebrating its 25th Anniversary at the Lehigh Valley Hoteland Conference Center, 300 Gateway Drive, Bethlehem. This is a national organization, formerly Hot Foot Teddy Collectors Association, that meets every two years with a mission to promote, protect and preserve the image of Smokey Bear. Previous...
Times News
Fall festival at Owl Creek Reservoir
A fall festival will be held at 1 p.m. at the Owl Creek Reservoir in Tamaqua on Oct. 15. The event, organized by the Owl Creek Reservoir Commission, will feature both fall foliage hayrides and haunted hayrides. The festival takes place from the lower reservoir pavilion area. Attendees should park...
Times News
Jim Thorpe woman questions blight decision
A Jim Thorpe property owner accused borough council members Thursday night of “not caring about her family” one month after diverting grant funds away from a blight remediation project on Center Avenue. Judy Williams, owner of 206 Center Ave., where her son resides in a duplex home with...
New Sheetz with drive-thru proposed for Southside Bethlehem
While many would argue the Lehigh Valley is Wawa territory, Bethlehem could be adding a location of Wawa’s biggest rival. A new Sheetz is being proposed for the eastern part of Bethlehem’s Southside. The gas station and convenience store combo will potentially fill a vacant lot at 1720 East Fourth Street between Emery Street and Lynn Avenue. The company is asking the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board for a zoning variance in two weeks.
Times News
Weekly food pantry open
Above: Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, a weekly food pantry, is open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. From left, volunteer Rich Reimer, Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, and volunteer Charlie Snyder load up this vehicle Monday afternoon. The pantry served 140 families in 30 minutes. Friends Helping Neighbors is sponsored by the Carbon County Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Donations can be made to the Carbon County Community Foundation, 160 S. 2nd St #3b, Lehighton, Pa., 18235. No donations accepted at the pantry. They are always in need of volunteers.
Fall fun at the farm in Columbia County
CATAWISSA, Pa. — Every year, thousands of people visit farms in our area for fall festivities. Rohrbach's near Catawissa is one of those farms providing some of that agritainment. "People are just out and about enjoying it. It's a great day to be here because it is not super...
Times News
Blue Mountain Resort hosts Halloween weekends, bash
Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton will host Fright Time Zip & Climb every Friday and Saturday night throughout October. Start times are 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m., and the event ends at 9 p.m. This spooky zip and climb comes with laser lights, glow sticks, Halloween decorations throughout the park...
Times News
Train ride, foliage draw crowds to Jim Thorpe
It’s all about the fall foliage in Jim Thorpe. Because of a dry summer, the leaves started changing colors earlier this year, some noticeable in early September. With October comes the four-weekend Fall Foliage Festival in Jim Thorpe. There are vendors with a variety of foods. Crystal View Carriages...
Times News
Caring Hearts volunteers join to host two free weddings
One vision, some volunteers and a whole lot of caring hearts - this describes perfectly how a free wedding was able to take place at Victory Park in Slatington at the hands of the Caring Hearts. Caring Hearts, located in Slatington, is a nonprofit organization established in 2016 that focuses...
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Michael J. Delese III to Aura A. Gil, Hazleton, property at 58 Broad St., $80,000. Alaina M. Hanzl to Robert R. Berhel III, 1954 E. Lizard Creek Road, Lehighton, property at 1954 E. Lizard Creek Road, $1. Jim Thorpe. Brian J. Barnes to Nadine D. Barnes, 27 E. Third St.,...
Fire wrecks home in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out. Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from...
Times News
Carbon dog shelter has new entrance
Carbon County’s animal shelter has a new visitor entrance. Earlier this month, Commissioner Rocky Ahner announced that the county completed a renovation project of the former garage area of the shelter, located on the Broad Mountain in Nesquehoning, to create a waiting area for those who want to meet a dog.
Times News
Carbon environmental center programs
Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill has announced the following events. Most programs offered in-person with limited attendance. See program descriptions for details at www.carboneec.org/publicprograms. Additional information is also on CCEEC’s Facebook page. Registration for events are taken by phone. Call 570-645-8597. CCEEC is located at 151...
Times News
D&L half marathon is in less than a month
The annual D&L Heritage Half Marathon has a new route this year. The half marathon, on Sunday, Nov. 6, will be an out-and-back course, starting at Riverview Park in East Penn Township. The race will go through three of the five counties within the National Heritage Corridor - Carbon, Lehigh...
Fork Over Love announces October meal distributions
WILKES-BARRE — Fork Over Love has announced October dinner distribution dates and locations in Luzerne County, as well as participation
Times News
State police at Frackville - crashes
State police at Frackville reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Schuylkill County:. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 4:39 p.m. on Oct. 2 along Route 924 in East Union Township. Troopers said Lilia A. Sanchez Perez, 33, of Mahanoy City, was driving a 2010 Nissan Sentra...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. • Nesquehoning, Route 93 drainage between Route 209 and Quakake Road, 7...
Times News
Lehigh Carbon Community College
Registration for classes offered throughout the spring 2023 semester at Lehigh Carbon Community College is now available to all new and continuing students. Students can register online for courses that are offered in person, online or remotely, or in a hybrid format. The 14-week spring session starts Jan. 23 and...
