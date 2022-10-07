ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Two perspectives on Missouri's legal marijuana amendment

In just a few weeks, Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize marijuana, but some supporters of legal weed says the amendment on November’s ballot is not the way to do it. Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with John Payne, campaign manager for Legal MO 2022, to...
Missouri Independent

Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials

There is an issue on Missouri’s statewide general election ballot that I will be watching to see if Missourians continue a trend of rejecting the decisions of their elected officials. It is the initiative petition proposal to legalize possession and sale of marijuana. That’s an idea that has made no headway in the legislature. In […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials appeared first on Missouri Independent.
marijuanamoment.net

Missouri’s Largest Labor Organization Backs Marijuana Legalization Ballot Measure

“Amendment 3 will bring significant revenue to Missouri while allowing law enforcement to focus on fighting serious and violent crime.”. The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal,...
KYTV

Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri. On Thursday President Joe Biden pardoned individuals with simple marijuana possession convictions at the federal level. Biden also encourage U.S. governors to expunge records in their respective states.
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Organizations Expected to Get Fewer Federal Dollars to Help Crime Victims

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri is expected to distribute fewer dollars next year in federal grant money to organizations helping victims of child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence. The federal dollars, known as VOCA (VOE-ca) funding, are by way of collecting fines from those convicted of federal crimes. During a state legislative hearing, Jeriane (Jerry Anne) Brenneke (BRENN-ecky), with the Missouri Department of Social Services, said the state expects to get about 17.5-million dollars this fall, compared to 26.3-million last fall. She says that’s not enough to meet roughly 70-million-dollars in funding requests the state has received from organizations.
Awesome 92.3

Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri

I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
WAFB

Louisiana, Missouri request depositions and add 47 defendants to lawsuit against federal government for alleged collusion with social media companies

The following press release is from the office of Attorney General Jeff Landry. MONROE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt have filed a second amended complaint that adds 47 defendants (total of 67 defendants) to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech. The list of new defendants include top officials at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the White House, and others. Further, Louisiana and Missouri plan to file a motion on Friday requesting that the Court allow the states to take the depositions of a number of key defendants.
LOUISIANA STATE
showmeprogress.com

That’s it, that’s everything

Eric Schmitt is coming for your freedom. If you’re a woman, he is coming for your right to choose. If you’re a worker, he is coming for your right to organize. If you’re LGBTQ+, he is coming for your right to marry. Your vote is how we...
Cadrene Heslop

Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents

Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
KOLR10 News

“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]

