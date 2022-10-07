Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
A potential constitutional convention in Missouri is on the ballot for the first time in 20 years
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On election day in 2022, voters in Missouri will have a big decision to make. For the first time in 20 years, they will decide if the state's constitution should be overhauled. If voters approve the convention, it will give those delegates the power to...
kcur.org
Two perspectives on Missouri's legal marijuana amendment
In just a few weeks, Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize marijuana, but some supporters of legal weed says the amendment on November’s ballot is not the way to do it. Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with John Payne, campaign manager for Legal MO 2022, to...
Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials
There is an issue on Missouri’s statewide general election ballot that I will be watching to see if Missourians continue a trend of rejecting the decisions of their elected officials. It is the initiative petition proposal to legalize possession and sale of marijuana. That’s an idea that has made no headway in the legislature. In […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kcur.org
Missouri Attorney General's probe of university emails criticized for 'invading academic freedom'
A push by the attorney general’s office for the emails of professors and staff at the University of Missouri has academic freedom advocates concerned the office is being weaponized to stifle free speech and deter researchers’ work. In June, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office sent two records...
Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers
Missouri senators on Tuesday passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers, ranchers and other agriculture-related businesses as part of a special legislative session.
marijuanamoment.net
Missouri’s Largest Labor Organization Backs Marijuana Legalization Ballot Measure
“Amendment 3 will bring significant revenue to Missouri while allowing law enforcement to focus on fighting serious and violent crime.”. The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal,...
Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot
Election Day is just over a month away, and a lot has changed for voters since the last time they cast a ballot.
KYTV
Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri. On Thursday President Joe Biden pardoned individuals with simple marijuana possession convictions at the federal level. Biden also encourage U.S. governors to expunge records in their respective states.
kwos.com
Governor Parson: Missouri’s pork industry contributes $1-billion annually to the state’s economy
Missouri’s governor has signed a proclamation recognizing October as pork month. State department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn has presented the proclamation to the Columbia-based Missouri Pork Association (MPA). MPA executive vice president Don Nikodim describes pork as a great value and a versatile product. “If you check...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Organizations Expected to Get Fewer Federal Dollars to Help Crime Victims
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri is expected to distribute fewer dollars next year in federal grant money to organizations helping victims of child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence. The federal dollars, known as VOCA (VOE-ca) funding, are by way of collecting fines from those convicted of federal crimes. During a state legislative hearing, Jeriane (Jerry Anne) Brenneke (BRENN-ecky), with the Missouri Department of Social Services, said the state expects to get about 17.5-million dollars this fall, compared to 26.3-million last fall. She says that’s not enough to meet roughly 70-million-dollars in funding requests the state has received from organizations.
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri
I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
How much money Missouri’s medical marijuana program has raised in taxes
A new report from a medical marijuana business association said there are more than 200,000 patients who use medical marijuana in Missouri and sales have raised millions for veterans' health care.
Louisiana, Missouri request depositions and add 47 defendants to lawsuit against federal government for alleged collusion with social media companies
The following press release is from the office of Attorney General Jeff Landry. MONROE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt have filed a second amended complaint that adds 47 defendants (total of 67 defendants) to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech. The list of new defendants include top officials at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the White House, and others. Further, Louisiana and Missouri plan to file a motion on Friday requesting that the Court allow the states to take the depositions of a number of key defendants.
showmeprogress.com
Eric Schmitt is coming for your freedom. If you’re a woman, he is coming for your right to choose. If you’re a worker, he is coming for your right to organize. If you’re LGBTQ+, he is coming for your right to marry. Your vote is how we...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison on felon in possession of a firearm charge
U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Friday sentenced a man from Cahokia, Illinois to 46 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm on two separate occasions. Freddie Tilmon, 31, pleaded guilty on June 7 to two counts of being a felon in possession of...
Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents
Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
Software used for elections in St. Louis reports data breach; LA poll workers' information found on servers in China
Last week, the CEO of Konnech, a company that provides software for poll workers, was arrested after a data breach. The information of some Los Angeles poll workers was found on a computer server in China. St. Louis City and County use the software.
“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]
