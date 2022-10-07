ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Announce NLDS Roster With A Few Surprises

After six days of rest, the best team in baseball is ready to begin their postseason journey back to the World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers face off with their division rival the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The dominant Dodgers shattered the franchise record for wins with 111,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times

Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
MLB
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go

The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Everything Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina said about looming retirement

Now that the St. Louis Cardinals season is over, here’s what Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina had to say about their careers coming to an end. The postseason for the St. Louis Cardinals came to a sudden end on a chilly Saturday night at Busch Stadium. With the Wild Card loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, it wasn’t just the end of the season for the Cardinals, but also the ending of the careers of two franchise icons — Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

3 takeaways from Houston Astros locker room after Game 1 ALDS thriller

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners were reminded of a tough lesson on Tuesday afternoon: Never count out the Houston Astros in the postseason. Down 7-5 heading into the ninth inning and trailing throughout the game, the Houston Astros earned the Game 1 ALDS win with a Yordan Alavarez home run on an 0-1 pitch from Seattle’s Robbie Ray, who had just entered the game to try to nail down the save in relief of closer Paul Sewald.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Everything Scott Servais said about Robbie Ray, and why he’s so wrong

Mariners manager Scott Servais defended his decision to put Robbie Ray in the game to face Yordan Alvarez, despite the end result. Servais, as most managers do, backed up up his choice to put Ray in the contest for the game’s final out against one of the best hitters in all of baseball. Alvarez hit a walk-off bomb that will be remembered in Houston for years to come.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

3 improvements Guardians must make to rebound against the Yankees

The Cleveland Guardians dropped Game 1 to the New York Yankees in the Bronx. If they’re going to contend against the Bronx Bombers, they must make some adjustments. Cleveland has the youngest team in all of baseball, so it’s not necessarily surprising to see them struggling on the road in a tough environment.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Everyone had same Jordan Montgomery joke after Harrison Bader home run

New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run in Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians, and everyone had the same joke. Bader missed the majority of the regular season with plantar fasciitis, but finally made his debut with the Yankees near the end of the campaign. This was all after New York traded Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals in exchange for his services.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

