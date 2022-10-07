Read full article on original website
3 Mets who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
3 New York Mets players who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go. The New York Mets, owners of one of the best records in the majors this season at 101-61, had high expectations going into the 2022 postseason. While the Mets were able to push...
Dodgers Announce NLDS Roster With A Few Surprises
After six days of rest, the best team in baseball is ready to begin their postseason journey back to the World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers face off with their division rival the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The dominant Dodgers shattered the franchise record for wins with 111,...
3 Cardinals most to blame for Wild Card defeat to Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals were unceremoniously knocked out of the Playoffs after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a magical season with plenty of storybook potential. But Cardinals’ fans did not get that happy, storybook ending they had hoped to see. Instead, the team fell into a...
Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times
Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go
The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
Decisions from Adam Wainwright, Nolan Arenado loom for Cardinals
Following Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Phillies, the Cardinals’ magical 2022 season has drawn to a close. Pivoting towards the 2023 season, the Cardinals have two key players with decisions to make, and two players who are expected to formally announce their retirements. One of the most important free...
Everything Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina said about looming retirement
Now that the St. Louis Cardinals season is over, here’s what Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina had to say about their careers coming to an end. The postseason for the St. Louis Cardinals came to a sudden end on a chilly Saturday night at Busch Stadium. With the Wild Card loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, it wasn’t just the end of the season for the Cardinals, but also the ending of the careers of two franchise icons — Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols.
Nolan Arenado doesn’t sound like a man opting out of Cardinals contract
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado can opt out at the end of this season. Yet, he didn’t sound like a man ready to test free agency after their Wild Card defeat. Arenado suddenly seems more unlikely to opt out of his contract, which as currently constructed would...
Cardinals: 5 big free agent targets for St. Louis entering offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals fell short of their goals for 2022, but these free agent additions in the offseason could make them true contenders in 2023. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, the St. Louis Cardinals now enter the offseason with many questions surrounding their roster.
Cardinals face future without Pujols, Molina wearing red after early exit from playoffs
ST. LOUIS — Magic was happening on a chilly Saturday night in St. Louis, where the Cardinals were trailing the Philadelphia Phillies in a do-or-die Game 2 of their National League wild-card series, and Albert Pujols was stepping up to the plate. He rapped a clean base hit in...
Marmol answers tough questions about Cardinals' early postseason exit
After a tough playoff lost Tom Ackerman asks Oliver Marmol all of the questions fans want to know. Then, the pair talk the 2022 seasons & all the history that has been made this year.
Angels News: What is LA Rumored to be Worth Ahead of their Potential Sale?
MLB insiders expect the Angels to set a new MLB record.
Aaron Judge rumors: Brian Cashman knows he made a $100 million mistake
While the Yankees officially start their postseason journey in a few days, Brian Cashman was asked again about Aaron Judge’s future. He didn’t sound confident. Cashman was blunt as always, stating that Judge made the ultimate bet on himself. The Yankees offered Judge a seven-year, $213.5 million deal....
Rooney reflects on the Cardinals' season: 'I had as much fun as I've ever had in my life'
As baseball season has come to an end, KMOX talked with John Rooney, voice of the Cardinals, and looked back on a historic season for St. Louis. Rooney said he felt like the season ended too soon, but the season as a whole has been incredible.
3 takeaways from Houston Astros locker room after Game 1 ALDS thriller
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners were reminded of a tough lesson on Tuesday afternoon: Never count out the Houston Astros in the postseason. Down 7-5 heading into the ninth inning and trailing throughout the game, the Houston Astros earned the Game 1 ALDS win with a Yordan Alavarez home run on an 0-1 pitch from Seattle’s Robbie Ray, who had just entered the game to try to nail down the save in relief of closer Paul Sewald.
Everything Scott Servais said about Robbie Ray, and why he’s so wrong
Mariners manager Scott Servais defended his decision to put Robbie Ray in the game to face Yordan Alvarez, despite the end result. Servais, as most managers do, backed up up his choice to put Ray in the contest for the game’s final out against one of the best hitters in all of baseball. Alvarez hit a walk-off bomb that will be remembered in Houston for years to come.
Yordan Alvarez insane walk-off homer and bat flip: Watch Astros win from every angle (Video)
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez sent fans home happy with an absolute bomb to defeat the Seattle Mariners in Game 1. Alvarez’s home run was heard around the baseball world on Tuesday night, and for good reason — he absolutely crushed it. Mariners manager Scott Servais took a...
3 improvements Guardians must make to rebound against the Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians dropped Game 1 to the New York Yankees in the Bronx. If they’re going to contend against the Bronx Bombers, they must make some adjustments. Cleveland has the youngest team in all of baseball, so it’s not necessarily surprising to see them struggling on the road in a tough environment.
Everyone had same Jordan Montgomery joke after Harrison Bader home run
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run in Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians, and everyone had the same joke. Bader missed the majority of the regular season with plantar fasciitis, but finally made his debut with the Yankees near the end of the campaign. This was all after New York traded Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals in exchange for his services.
MLB Twitter roasts Yankees’ Josh Donaldson for hilariously bad baserunning
New York Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson was oh so close to hitting a home run. Instead, the ball glanced off the top of the wall and came back into play. He wasn’t prepared for what happened next. Donaldson and good baserunning don’t necessarily go hand in hand. The...
