Road closures in effect this weekend for Roots N Blues Festival

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Stretches of roads around Stephens Lake Park will be closed this weekend during the Roots N Blues Festival.

The Columbia Public Works Department said Friday on Twitter that Old 63 North will be closed between Jack Estes Way and Hinkson Avenue. The closures will be in place from 3 p.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Southbound traffic on Old 63 North will be detoured onto Hinkson Avenue, the department says.

The eastbound lane of East Walnut STreet will be closed between Old 63 North and North William Street. Walnut will be completely closed from Old 63 North to the cul-de-sac.

Patients seeking service at Burrell's 24/7 service center will not be denied access.

