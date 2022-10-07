Losses deepen on Wall Street as traders fear strong jobs data will prevent Fed from slowing rate hikes; Dow falls 700

Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Good Cause Eviction law faces legal challenge in Newburgh
Coming to the United States from Turkey, Alp is taking the opportunity to learn more English, so he can go back to his home country and become an English teacher there. While he’s here in Newburgh, he appreciates the protection he feels he has under the city’s Good Cause Eviction law.
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home
NEW YORK (AP) — New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two people were shot outside his Long Island home on Sunday. Zeldin said in a statement that he does not know the identities of the two people who were...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Two shot outside Zeldin’s home, police say
Two people were injured in a shooting outside of Rep. Lee Zeldin’s property in Shirley on Long Island Sunday afternoon, police said. According to Suffolk County Police, the incident occurred at 2:20 p.m. on Saint George Drive West. In a statement, the Republican candidate for governor said his 16-year-old...
