Suz Henrich
4d ago

So not true ticks which carry diseases can be found all over the United States and Europe too these diseases aren’t new . The copper age frozen man found years ago in the Alps was found to be suffering from Lyme disease. So even if you never even step on grass and live in a city you can still get Lyme disease or some of the other tick borne diseases. And yes you can be infected with more then one of these diseases at the same time and each disease must be treated with different medications. So anyone who feels tired all the time, has chills, has muscles that ack or joint pain, symptoms that just don’t go together like a headache, leg pain , and feeling so tired getting chills can’t get warm and even twitching muscles or twitching or jerking of arms, legs or even head . These diseases can give you the most odd unrelated symptoms from the top of your to your toes that’s when doctors should know it’s a tick borne disease. Plus tests for these diseases aren’t always accurate you can test negative but still be very sick.

Guest
3d ago

please find a good Dr not someone who is going to deny Lyme disease like I have but I have medicaid and suffer with a Dr who says I have gout when tests for it are neg but she says I have gout anyway I've had Lyme for years but since she knows nothing of lyme it's easy to deny that too do your own homework and pay attention

