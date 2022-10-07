ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Health

CDC Reports Shift in Hepatitis A Infections

Most hepatitis A infections in recent years have been linked to drug use or homelessness, according to research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. “These outbreaks mark a shift in hepatitis A epidemiology in the United States,” CDC researchers reported.
Real Health

Study Confirms Link Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Menstrual Cycle Length

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length. A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding).
Real Health

Allow People With HIV and Hepatitis B to Enlist in Military, Urge Lawmakers

Two identical congressional letters—one signed by six senators; the other by 34 representatives—urge President Joe Biden to direct the Department of Defense (DoD) to allow people with “well-managed” HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV) to enlist, seek appointment and otherwise serve in the military, according to a press statement from Representative Mike Quigley (D–Ill.).
Real Health

Cancer Screening Gaps Highlight Urgent Need to Address Health Inequities

On Friday, September 16, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) hosted a policy summit to examine practice changes and trends in legislative and regulatory efforts that affect patient access to cancer screening and risk reduction. Speakers included Danielle Carnival, PhD, Coordinator, White House Moonshot Initiative; Lisa Richardson, MD, MPH, Director, Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); Philip Castle, PhD, MPH, Director, Division of Cancer Prevention, Senior Investigator, Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, National Cancer Institute (NCI); and Carol M. Mangione, MD, Chair, United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), Barbara A. Levey & Gerald S. Levey Distinguished Professor of Medicine and Public Health, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
Real Health

Can Substance Use Treatment Improve HIV Care?

People who receive opioid substitution therapy to manage drug addiction are more likely to be on antiretroviral treatment and achieve an undetectable HIV viral load, according to study findings published in the journal AIDS. “These findings are encouraging and support calls for greater integration of OAT [opioid agonist treatment] and...
Real Health

National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022

Sunday, September 18, marks National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022 (searchable on social media as #HIVandAging or #NHAAD). Launched in 2008 by The AIDS Institute, the day shines a light on the growing number of people aging with HIV as well as those diagnosed with the virus later in life.
Real Health

Biden Details Cancer Moonshot Progress and New Initiatives

FACT SHEET: President Biden Details Cancer Moonshot Progress and New Initiatives on 60th Anniversary of President Kennedy’s Moonshot Address. Sixty years ago today, President John F. Kennedy delivered his Moonshot speech at Rice University, committing to putting a man on the moon and bring him back. This afternoon at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, President Biden will discuss his bold vision for another American moonshot: ending cancer as we know it. It is a vision that will change people’s lives for the better, improve their health, and decrease the burden of the disease.
Real Health

Did the U.S. Jump the Gun With the New Omicron-Targeted Vaccines?

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized omicron-specific vaccines, accompanied by breathless science-by-press release and a media blitz. Just days after the FDA’s move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) followed, recommending updated boosters for anyone age 12 and up who had received at least two doses of the original covid vaccines. The message to a nation still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic: The cavalry — in the form of a shot — is coming over the hill.
verywellhealth.com

Atrophic Gastritis: Definition, Causes, Prevention

Atrophic gastritis is a condition that affects nearly 8% of the population. It is a form of chronic gastritis that changes the cells in the stomach lining, where stomach acid is made. It can cause several symptoms, such as stomach pain and tiredness, but it may also present without any symptoms.
getnews.info

Hepatitis C Virus Infection Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 20+ Companies by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s, “Hepatitis C Virus Infection Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Hepatitis C Virus Infection pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
EverydayHealth.com

Global Rates of Liver Cancer Could Rise by More Than 50 Percent by 2040

Primary liver cancer was among the top three causes of cancer death in 46 countries in 2020, and the number of people diagnosed with or dying from primary liver cancer per year could rise by more than 55 percent by 2040, according to a new global analysis. To avoid this increase, countries need to lower the annual rate of liver cancer incidence and death by at least 3 percent, according to the findings, published on October 5 in the Journal of Hepatology.
Real Health

Medicaid Expansion Led to Decreases in Cancer Incidence and Mortality Rates

State-run Medicaid insurance, expanded in 2014 as part of the Affordable Care Act, has resulted in decreased metastatic cancer incidence rates as well as decreased overall cancer mortality rates and averted over one thousand deaths due to cancer per year. About 12% of the improvements in cancer mortality were due to decreases in metastatic diagnoses, according to a study presented as part of the 2022 ASCO Quality Care Symposium.
Real Health

How Well Do Hospitals Track Discrimination and Culturally Competent Care?

Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
WebMD

Respiratory Infections Are Rising Among Children

Oct. 11, 2022 -- America’s kids are experiencing an increase in respiratory illness, and it’s not just because of coronavirus, experts say. Respiratory infections typically go up during the winter months. But this year’s increase has started earlier and stronger than normal. “Sick kids are crowding emergency...
Real Health

Real Health

