Primary liver cancer was among the top three causes of cancer death in 46 countries in 2020, and the number of people diagnosed with or dying from primary liver cancer per year could rise by more than 55 percent by 2040, according to a new global analysis. To avoid this increase, countries need to lower the annual rate of liver cancer incidence and death by at least 3 percent, according to the findings, published on October 5 in the Journal of Hepatology.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO