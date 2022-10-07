Read full article on original website
cdc.gov
Widespread Hepatitis A Outbreaks Associated with Person-to-Person Transmission — United States, 2016–2020
Monique A. Foster, MD1,*; Megan G. Hofmeister, MD2,*; Shaoman Yin, PhD2; Martha P. Montgomery, MD2; Mark K. Weng, MD2; Maribeth Eckert, MPH3; Noele P. Nelson, MD, PhD2; Jonathan Mermin, MD4; Carolyn Wester, MD2; Eyasu H. Teshale, MD2; Neil Gupta, MD2; Laura A. Cooley, MD2; Hepatitis A Response Team (View author affiliations)
CDC Reports Shift in Hepatitis A Infections
Most hepatitis A infections in recent years have been linked to drug use or homelessness, according to research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. “These outbreaks mark a shift in hepatitis A epidemiology in the United States,” CDC researchers reported.
Study Confirms Link Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Menstrual Cycle Length
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length. A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding).
Out for Delivery: Nation’s Largest-Ever HIV Self-Testing Program
Testing yourself for HIV—for free, in the privacy of your own home—is about to get a lot easier and more common, thanks to the largest HIV self-testing program in U.S. history. The Together TakeMeHome program aims to deliver 1 million rapid HIV tests across the country starting early next year.
Many Preventive Medical Services Cost Patients Nothing. Will a Texas Court Decision Change That?
A federal judge’s ruling in Texas has thrown into question whether millions of insured Americans will continue to receive some preventive medical services, such as cancer screenings and drugs that protect people from HIV infection, without making a copayment. It’s the latest legal battle over the Affordable Care Act,...
Allow People With HIV and Hepatitis B to Enlist in Military, Urge Lawmakers
Two identical congressional letters—one signed by six senators; the other by 34 representatives—urge President Joe Biden to direct the Department of Defense (DoD) to allow people with “well-managed” HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV) to enlist, seek appointment and otherwise serve in the military, according to a press statement from Representative Mike Quigley (D–Ill.).
Cancer Screening Gaps Highlight Urgent Need to Address Health Inequities
On Friday, September 16, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) hosted a policy summit to examine practice changes and trends in legislative and regulatory efforts that affect patient access to cancer screening and risk reduction. Speakers included Danielle Carnival, PhD, Coordinator, White House Moonshot Initiative; Lisa Richardson, MD, MPH, Director, Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); Philip Castle, PhD, MPH, Director, Division of Cancer Prevention, Senior Investigator, Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, National Cancer Institute (NCI); and Carol M. Mangione, MD, Chair, United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), Barbara A. Levey & Gerald S. Levey Distinguished Professor of Medicine and Public Health, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
Can Substance Use Treatment Improve HIV Care?
People who receive opioid substitution therapy to manage drug addiction are more likely to be on antiretroviral treatment and achieve an undetectable HIV viral load, according to study findings published in the journal AIDS. “These findings are encouraging and support calls for greater integration of OAT [opioid agonist treatment] and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022
Sunday, September 18, marks National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022 (searchable on social media as #HIVandAging or #NHAAD). Launched in 2008 by The AIDS Institute, the day shines a light on the growing number of people aging with HIV as well as those diagnosed with the virus later in life.
Many Kids With Sickle Cell Anemia Do Not Receive Stroke Screening, Treatment
A study found that less than half of children ages 2 to 16 years with sickle cell anemia are screened for stroke. Sickle cell anemia is the leading cause of childhood stroke and the most severe form of sickle cell disease, a red blood cell disorder that predominantly affects Black and African-American people and often result in episodes of extreme pain.
Biden Details Cancer Moonshot Progress and New Initiatives
FACT SHEET: President Biden Details Cancer Moonshot Progress and New Initiatives on 60th Anniversary of President Kennedy’s Moonshot Address. Sixty years ago today, President John F. Kennedy delivered his Moonshot speech at Rice University, committing to putting a man on the moon and bring him back. This afternoon at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, President Biden will discuss his bold vision for another American moonshot: ending cancer as we know it. It is a vision that will change people’s lives for the better, improve their health, and decrease the burden of the disease.
COVID Still Kills, but the Demographics of Its Victims Are Shifting
As California settles into a third year of pandemic, COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat of death. But the number of people dying — and the demographics of those falling victim — has shifted notably from the first two years. Given the collective immunity people have garnered...
Did the U.S. Jump the Gun With the New Omicron-Targeted Vaccines?
Last month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized omicron-specific vaccines, accompanied by breathless science-by-press release and a media blitz. Just days after the FDA’s move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) followed, recommending updated boosters for anyone age 12 and up who had received at least two doses of the original covid vaccines. The message to a nation still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic: The cavalry — in the form of a shot — is coming over the hill.
verywellhealth.com
Atrophic Gastritis: Definition, Causes, Prevention
Atrophic gastritis is a condition that affects nearly 8% of the population. It is a form of chronic gastritis that changes the cells in the stomach lining, where stomach acid is made. It can cause several symptoms, such as stomach pain and tiredness, but it may also present without any symptoms.
getnews.info
Hepatitis C Virus Infection Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 20+ Companies by DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s, “Hepatitis C Virus Infection Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Hepatitis C Virus Infection pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
EverydayHealth.com
Global Rates of Liver Cancer Could Rise by More Than 50 Percent by 2040
Primary liver cancer was among the top three causes of cancer death in 46 countries in 2020, and the number of people diagnosed with or dying from primary liver cancer per year could rise by more than 55 percent by 2040, according to a new global analysis. To avoid this increase, countries need to lower the annual rate of liver cancer incidence and death by at least 3 percent, according to the findings, published on October 5 in the Journal of Hepatology.
Medicaid Expansion Led to Decreases in Cancer Incidence and Mortality Rates
State-run Medicaid insurance, expanded in 2014 as part of the Affordable Care Act, has resulted in decreased metastatic cancer incidence rates as well as decreased overall cancer mortality rates and averted over one thousand deaths due to cancer per year. About 12% of the improvements in cancer mortality were due to decreases in metastatic diagnoses, according to a study presented as part of the 2022 ASCO Quality Care Symposium.
How Well Do Hospitals Track Discrimination and Culturally Competent Care?
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
WebMD
Respiratory Infections Are Rising Among Children
Oct. 11, 2022 -- America’s kids are experiencing an increase in respiratory illness, and it’s not just because of coronavirus, experts say. Respiratory infections typically go up during the winter months. But this year’s increase has started earlier and stronger than normal. “Sick kids are crowding emergency...
KIDS・
U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS 2022 to Highlight Latinos in the Epidemic
This year’s U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS (#2022USCHA)—the nation’s largest annual HIV-related gathering—takes place in person Saturday to Tuesday, October 8 to 11, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Organized by NMAC, which views HIV through the lens of race, the conference draws together advocates, researchers, thought leaders,...
Real Health
