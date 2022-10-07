ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Beresford vs. SF Christian earns Viewers' Choice GOTW

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ka8p3_0iQPpkDJ00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The viewers have spoken to the tune of more than 200 votes as the Beresford vs. Sioux Falls Christian matchup will be the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSeXV_0iQPpkDJ00

The Watchdogs and Chargers contest earned 55% of this week’s vote.

That game will receive extended highlights and coverage on KELOLAND.com, following the KELOLAND SportsZone.

This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone will air on Friday, October 7 at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

