Beresford vs. SF Christian earns Viewers’ Choice GOTW

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The viewers have spoken to the tune of more than 200 votes as the Beresford vs. Sioux Falls Christian matchup will be the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

The Watchdogs and Chargers contest earned 55% of this week’s vote.

That game will receive extended highlights and coverage on KELOLAND.com, following the KELOLAND SportsZone.

This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone will air on Friday, October 7 at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.