Paul Pierce Shares Take On Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Paul Pierce can’t help but wonder how the Warriors will be impacted by their latest batch of in-house drama. The vibes around Golden State won’t be exclusively positive entering the 2022-23 NBA season thanks to Draymond Green. The veteran forward couldn’t contain his frustration about teammate Jordan Poole at a recent practice and ultimately punched the young guard in the face. In turn, Green has decided to step away from the team for an undetermined amount of time.
How Warriors’ Jordan Poole Feels Following Draymond Green Incident
How would you respond if you were punched in the face by a co-worker?. If your answer is something along the lines of not speaking to said co-worker, you may have something in common with Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole. It’s been quite the week for Poole, who was...
NBA Rumors: What Sparked Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Scrap
We now have a better understanding of what ignited the training camp squabble between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The NBA world learned last week that the Warriors were evaluating a potential punishment for Green after the veteran was involved in an altercation with Poole at a team practice. A video obtained by TMZ Sports ultimately revealed that Green punched Poole in the face after the latter tried to separate himself from the former with a shove.
Daniel Cormier Speaks On Potential Brock Lesnar Match In WWE
Daniel Cormier has always wanted a fight with Brock Lesnar, but it appears that scenario is more likely to happen in the squared circle instead of the octagon. The UFC Hall of Famer is coming off a guest referee appearance at WWE “Extreme Rules” on Saturday for a “Fight Pit” match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle — the match was simply a variation of a steel cage match. Cormier got physical with the former, warning Rolling not to touch him since he is the referee of the match. Riddle came out victorious in the end, but many fans wondered if it was the last they’ll see of the former UFC Heavyweight champion.
Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot At Tom Brady With Divorce Tweet
If you thought Antonio Brown’s recent social media dig at Tom Brady was bad, what the troubled pass-catcher tweeted Sunday morning at the expense of the star quarterback is flat-out off the rails. Brown, who was both a New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate of Brady’s in...
Dubs’ Draymond Green fined, not suspended
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green will be fined, not suspended, after he punched teammate Jordan Poole, according to the team’s coach, Steve Kerr. Kerr made the announcement late Tuesday. Kerr said Green will come back to practice Thursday and will play Friday in the last pre-season game and on opening […]
Lions Coach Provides Update On Player Injured Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Detroit Lions didn’t experience many good things Sunday in New England, but they did get good news on an injured player following a scary scene in Foxboro. Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering an injury...
Raiders’ Davante Adams Speaks Out After Shoving Cameraman
Davante Adams wasn’t able to contain his frustration following the Raiders’ narrow loss Monday night, and it will cost the superstar wide receiver. Adams shoved a media member to the ground after Las Vegas suffered a 30-29 defeat at the hands of the Chiefs in Kansas City. The Raiders, who signed Adams to a five-year, $141.25 million deal after trading for him over the offseason, now sit at 1-4 on the season as they head into their Week 6 bye.
No Way This Video Of Ben Simmons Shooting Brick Is Real… Right?
If Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons doesn’t want to get dragged any more on social media, he really needs to stop giving the public material. The Nets held their annual “Practice in the Park” at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Monday and with fans in attendance and camera rolling, the range-lacking Simmons shot a brick from the elbow. Sure, it came on a half-hearted turnaround attempt, but given that his jumper didn’t even touch the rim, it spread like wild fire Tuesday morning with everyone pointing and laughing at the defensive-first guard.
NBA Rumors: New Suitor Emerges For Ex-Celtic Jae Crowder
When it became clear that Jae Crowder doesn’t have a future in Phoenix, The Athletic’s Shams Charania pointed to a few of the veteran forward’s former teams as potential landing spots. On Monday, the trusted NBA insider expanded the list. “Sources tell me the Hawks have emerged...
Bray Wyatt WWE Faction To Include Familiar Face? Return Rumors Swirl
Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) returned to WWE on Saturday night at the “Extreme Rules” premium live event. The moment, which came after rampant speculation regarding WWE’s “white rabbit” teases, blew the roof off Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and sent social media into a frenzy.
LaMelo Ball Will Miss Start of Hornets Season With Ankle Sprain
The Charlotte Hornets will begin the 2022-23 campaign without their star guard. According to Senior lead NBA Insider for The Athletic Shams Charania, LaMelo Ball suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain that will keep him off the court for the start of the season. Ball turned his ankle in...
Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Jordan Poole Fight
Would you believe me if I told you Draymond Green and Patrick Beverley are friendly?. Of course you would. Green and Beverley are known for being two of the NBA’s best pests, getting under their opponents skin with good defense and jawing back and forth with anyone that will play along. They’re cut from the same cloth, that’s why it isn’t all that surprising to hear the two have become friendly off the court — with Beverley serving as a guest on Green’s podcast just hours before the Warriors star punched teammate Jordan Poole at practice.
Ex-Patriot Still Hung Up On Tom Brady Benefitting From Bucs-Falcons Call
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was not happy with the controversial roughing the passer penalty which benefitted Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday, and he made his frustrations clear. The questionable call on third-and-5 with 3:03 left in the contest, which ultimately served as a game-altering call...
Celtics’ Sam Hauser Reveals Which NBA Players He Studies
While the NBA preseason allows established starting players to get back in their groove before the games officially count, Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser has utilized such contests to make his run at a role before opening night on Oct. 18. Hauser, originally acquired through a two-way contract agreement with...
Travis Kelce Puts Together Ludicrous Stat Line In Wild Chiefs Win
Travis Kelce has had some crazy stat lines in his exceptional career, but the Chiefs tight end put together a performance on Monday the likes we haven’t seen from him before. As is usually the case, Kelce was Patrick Mahomes’ top target and was looked to in just about...
Celtics Forward Danilo Gallinari Provides ACL Injury Update
One of the Boston Celtics offseason injury blows, Danilo Gallinari, spoke with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Gallinari, with 13 seasons in the books to his NBA career, was set to serve as a major depth addition to begin the 2022-2023 season with the Celtics. However, after suffering a torn ACL when playing for Team Italy on Aug. 27 during the EuroBasket FIBA tournament, Gallinari — and the Celtics — endured a major setback.
Josh McDaniels Explains Questionable Two-Point Try Vs. Chiefs
Las Vegas played to win Monday night in Kansas City, but the aggressiveness ultimately didn’t pay off for the Raiders. Josh McDaniels’ team didn’t lose its fight after squandering a 17-point first-half lead at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders quickly responded after the Chiefs gained a seven-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, as Derek Carr and Davante Adams connected for a 48-yard touchdown three minutes later. All the Silver and Black needed to do was send out dependable kicker Daniel Carlson for a point-after attempt that would have leveled the score at 30-30 if converted.
Jets Player Calls Out Tyreek Hill For ‘Disrespectful’ Comments
Tyreek Hill was served a hearty slice of humble pie by the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. The Week 5 matchup between AFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium featured the two finalists in the Hill sweepstakes back in the offseason. The superstar speedster ultimately opted for a trade to the Miami Dolphins and proceeded to troll the Jets when asked about his interest in taking his talents to the Meadowlands.
