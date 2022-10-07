ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Mail pick-up location changing for Captiva, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel

Starting on Tuesday, postal customers in Captiva, Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel who were affected by Hurricane Ian will be directed to a new location in Lee County for mail and package pick-up. The new location at the Fort Myers Processing & Distribution Center, located at 14080 Jetport Loop, offers...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Some in Cape Coral still waiting for power after Ian

Some people in Cape Coral are still having power issues in their neighborhoods. One woman said it was starting to become frustrating. Finding generators was difficult for many people who live in Cape Coral. Those who did get electricity before others invited neighbors to cool off. “I didn’t think it...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers lifts curfew on Tuesday

The curfew for the City of Fort Myers will be lifted at noon on Tuesday, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. Previously, residents and others needed to be off the streets unless allowed to be there between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. FMPD says the city...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Search for victims done, Southwest Florida aims for Ian recovery

FORT MYERS (AP) An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is among them. By the government’s count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Cleaning debris in SWFL left behind from Hurricane Ian

We are two weeks past Hurricane Ian but in many ways, the cleanup is just beginning. Piles of debris start to clutter outside people’s homes who just want to leave Ian in the past. Collecting all of the storm debris mostly falls on the county, and they’re doing a...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Remembering the victims of Hurricane Ian

The names of victims who died during Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge. In Lee County, more than 50 people perished during the storm while five people died each in Charlotte and Collier counties. On Fort Myers Beach, neighbors Mitch Pacyna and Martha “Marti” Campbell died. Pacyna, 74,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County to spend $95 million on hurricane relief

The Collier County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to take more than $95 million from the 2023 county budget and put it toward Hurricane Ian clean up and recovery, almost two weeks after the storm hit Southwest Florida. Unincorporated Collier County is estimated to have almost $1 billion in damages...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
WINKNEWS.com

Sisters in Siesta Key looking for temporary housing after Ian

Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
SIESTA KEY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Cape Coral

The balloons, ribbons and pomp and circumstance of the latest grocery store grand opening in Cape Coral were absent last week. Sprouts Farmers Market opened Oct. 4 at 1800 NE Pine Island Road off Pondella Road and tried to do so quietly out of respect for those who suffered from Hurricane Ian, vice president of operations Lucas Larson said.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral Pet Vet offering free urgent care for Pine Island animals on Wednesdays

Pine Island was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, so Cape Coral Pet Vet is offering free urgent pet care at two locations on the island. Cape Coral Pet Vet has to use a temporary space because, like many other Southwest Florida businesses, it sustained significant damage from the hurricane: The storm ripped off 60% of the main facility’s roof. The owner, Dr. Cecilia Fisher, says it will probably be a month before she can return, but that’s not stopping the staff from helping other businesses and people in need.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

WINK News studio making progress after Hurricane Ian

WINK News continues to make progress on its studio after it was flooded by Hurricane Ian. The weather team is back in the studio. The fans have been put away and the edit bays at WINK News are full of editors once again. The editors were previously working upstairs along with other staffers.
FORT MYERS, FL

