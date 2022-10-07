Read full article on original website
Fort Myers Beach returners need to be prepared
As of this weekend, Fort Myers Beach is back open to residents and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be careful as they show back up to where they call home.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach residents devastated after returning to destroyed homes, businesses
Residents of Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return to the island on Sunday and see the conditions of their homes and businesses. Many residents were not able to get into their homes and some people had to use ladders to climb over their roofs just to get an inside look at what they used to call home.
WINKNEWS.com
Mail pick-up location changing for Captiva, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel
Starting on Tuesday, postal customers in Captiva, Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel who were affected by Hurricane Ian will be directed to a new location in Lee County for mail and package pick-up. The new location at the Fort Myers Processing & Distribution Center, located at 14080 Jetport Loop, offers...
WINKNEWS.com
Some in Cape Coral still waiting for power after Ian
Some people in Cape Coral are still having power issues in their neighborhoods. One woman said it was starting to become frustrating. Finding generators was difficult for many people who live in Cape Coral. Those who did get electricity before others invited neighbors to cool off. “I didn’t think it...
wlrn.org
A Fort Myers development proposal may be the first gauge of the Gulf Coast's post-Ian approach
Most of Hurricane Ian’s destruction on Florida’s Gulf Coast was caused by water and storm surge — and that’s made many residents more wary of the coastal development plans that have become so common there, including one that officials will vote on next month. For the...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers lifts curfew on Tuesday
The curfew for the City of Fort Myers will be lifted at noon on Tuesday, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. Previously, residents and others needed to be off the streets unless allowed to be there between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. FMPD says the city...
WINKNEWS.com
Search for victims done, Southwest Florida aims for Ian recovery
FORT MYERS (AP) An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is among them. By the government’s count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
WINKNEWS.com
Cleaning debris in SWFL left behind from Hurricane Ian
We are two weeks past Hurricane Ian but in many ways, the cleanup is just beginning. Piles of debris start to clutter outside people’s homes who just want to leave Ian in the past. Collecting all of the storm debris mostly falls on the county, and they’re doing a...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers completes Ian assessment: Over $600M in damages
The City of Fort Myers completed its post-Hurricane Ian citywide damage assessment on Tuesday. The total for residential and commercial damages comes out to $662,501,384. 373 buildings were destroyed.
WINKNEWS.com
Remembering the victims of Hurricane Ian
The names of victims who died during Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge. In Lee County, more than 50 people perished during the storm while five people died each in Charlotte and Collier counties. On Fort Myers Beach, neighbors Mitch Pacyna and Martha “Marti” Campbell died. Pacyna, 74,...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County to spend $95 million on hurricane relief
The Collier County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to take more than $95 million from the 2023 county budget and put it toward Hurricane Ian clean up and recovery, almost two weeks after the storm hit Southwest Florida. Unincorporated Collier County is estimated to have almost $1 billion in damages...
WINKNEWS.com
Why Fort Myers and parts Lee County are still under boil water notices
A boil water notice is still in place for people living in Fort Myers and parts of Lee County, and it has residents wondering why it is taking so long for the water to be safe. There are a few reasons why a boil water notice is issued. Particularly after...
WINKNEWS.com
Sisters in Siesta Key looking for temporary housing after Ian
Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
WINKNEWS.com
Duo accused of looting at Fort Myers Beach claiming to help cleanup
Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly looting on Fort Myers Beach. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the duo drove from Homestead to Fort Myers and claimed they were going to assist in cleanup efforts on the beach. Martinez and...
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
WINKNEWS.com
Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Cape Coral
The balloons, ribbons and pomp and circumstance of the latest grocery store grand opening in Cape Coral were absent last week. Sprouts Farmers Market opened Oct. 4 at 1800 NE Pine Island Road off Pondella Road and tried to do so quietly out of respect for those who suffered from Hurricane Ian, vice president of operations Lucas Larson said.
850wftl.com
Governor Ron DeSantis gives updates on Fort Myers Beach re-opening
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to announce updates about the recovery effort in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Officials stood with Gov. DeSantis to announce that residents are able to return to Fort Myers Beach. Most residents of Fort Myers Beach were evacuated when...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral Pet Vet offering free urgent care for Pine Island animals on Wednesdays
Pine Island was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, so Cape Coral Pet Vet is offering free urgent pet care at two locations on the island. Cape Coral Pet Vet has to use a temporary space because, like many other Southwest Florida businesses, it sustained significant damage from the hurricane: The storm ripped off 60% of the main facility’s roof. The owner, Dr. Cecilia Fisher, says it will probably be a month before she can return, but that’s not stopping the staff from helping other businesses and people in need.
Punta Gorda damage along Duncan Road
A look at Duncan Road in Punta Gorda that sustained wind damage due to Hurricane Ian this is just south of the Peace River.
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News studio making progress after Hurricane Ian
WINK News continues to make progress on its studio after it was flooded by Hurricane Ian. The weather team is back in the studio. The fans have been put away and the edit bays at WINK News are full of editors once again. The editors were previously working upstairs along with other staffers.
