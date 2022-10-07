Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
BOCES invites public to open houses
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - BOCES is inviting members of the public to attend two upcoming open houses for its technical centers in Jefferson and Lewis Counties. Nathan Lehman, BOCES information coordinator, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the events. Watch his interview above. The...
wwnytv.com
Meeting scheduled for town of Diana water project
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A large water project is in the works for Harrisville, but it needs right-of-way permissions from homeowners. It’s the topic of a meeting on Tuesday evening. Town of Diana officials will explain the project and why it needs permissions from homeowners to install water...
wwnytv.com
Late-session classes start soon at JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Late-session classes begin soon at Jefferson Community College. Director of admission Chelsea Marra says the condensed courses are a great way to jump start your education or catch up on a class or two. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County SPCA: Super-chill Blair
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Blair would likely do well in most homes. Jefferson County SPCA receptionist Jayden Waugh says she’s great with other dogs and did very well with a baby during a recent meet-and-greet. The 1-year-old lab mix is calm, laid back, and gentle and came to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Robert A. Crary, 96, formerly of Newton Falls
NEWTON FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Robert A. Crary, 96, formerly of Newton Falls peacefully passed away on October 11, 2022 surrounded by his Family at the Maplewood Nursing Home. Calling Hours will be from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Monday, October 17 at the French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake with a Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday at 11:00 at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Star Lake.
wwnytv.com
Italian flag raised to mark Columbus Day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -It was a celebration of Italian culture, cuisine and Christopher Columbus. For many Italian Americans, Columbus Day is not just a celebration of the explorer, but of Italian culture as a whole. Members of the Italian American Civic Association commemorated the day by raising the Italian...
wwnytv.com
Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat untouched and residents want it gone. Villagers believe the property on Rensselaer Street could be a safety hazard in the community. “We have a lot of people who...
wwnytv.com
Adams American Legion to celebrate 100th birthday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - American Legion Post 586 in Adams is marking its 100th birthday this Saturday. Jim DuPre appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above. The celebration takes place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Cape Vincent seeks $12M from state to improve downtown
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Cape Vincent’s downtown has a wish list and it’s hoping to win a state economic contest to make the wishes come true. The village has submitted $12 million worth of projects to the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward programs.
wwnytv.com
Halloween is in the air as people Trunk or Treat in Adams Center
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - The feeling of Halloween was in the air in Adams Center Sunday afternoon. The Honeyville Baptist Church hosted a Fall Fest Trunk or Treat on Sunday, giving local kids an early opportunity to throw on their favorite costumes and walk around the church, collecting goodies along the way.
wwnytv.com
Late firefighter Peyton Morse honored at National Fallen firefighters Memorial
EMITTSBURG, Maryland (WWNY) - Fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse was honored during a ceremony in Emmitsburg, Maryland Sunday. It’s part of National Fallen firefighters Memorial weekend, which serves as an official tribute to all firefighters who have died in the line of duty. Peyton was one of several firefighters...
wwnytv.com
Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown passed away Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. Betty will be remembered as an extremely loving friend, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She loved children, music and sharing good food and laughter with those around her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Anthony Adam “Tom” Bareika Jr, 84, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Anthony Adam “Tom” Bareika Jr, 84, of East Road Adult Home, Lowville NY, formerly of Salem WI, passed away early Sunday morning, October 9, 2022. He was born on February 7, 1938 in Kenosha, WI, a son of the late Anthony Bareika Sr....
wwnytv.com
Gary L. Fikes, 72, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Gary L. Fikes, 72, of Church Street, passed away, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022 at home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on March 23, 1950 at the House of the...
wwnytv.com
Rally held in Watertown to support abortion rights
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country residents rallied for abortion rights in Watertown Monday. Organized by local volunteers in coordination with Planned Parenthood, dozens of people came to show their support for the right to have access to the services, saying their voices are still strong even 3 months after Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
wwnytv.com
Out of the Darkness Walk brings awareness to suicide at Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Names of people who have lost their lives to suicide are read every year at the Out of the Darkness Walk at Watertown’s Thompson Park. A darkness which survivor Bobby Palmer says is possible to overcome. “I didn’t want to be here anymore, it...
wwnytv.com
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg goes over its proposed city budget, money to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA will be scrutinized. City Manager Stephen Jellie says he was shocked by our recent report that the animal shelter kills nearly 90 percent of the pets it takes in. Ogdensburg...
wwnytv.com
Drivers vs deer: the crashes, the costs and the advice
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Collisions between deer and vehicles aren’t exactly uncommon during the fall. But at least one body shop owner says he has been dealing with customers a little more than usual. Scott Moshier, the owner of Wolff’s Body Shop in Croghan, says he has seen...
wwnytv.com
Police: man faked son’s death to get donations
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - An Adams man is accused of faking his son’s death in order to get donations. State police arrested 30-year-old Kaleb D. Stevens on October 9. According to investigators, Stevens told people that his 4-year-old son was diagnosed with stage 3 Leukemia and that he passed away on August 4 at St. Jude’s Hospital.
wwnytv.com
Anson sentenced to 14 years in 2021 shooting death
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A town of DeKalb man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man was sentenced to 14 years in prison. The sentence for 52-year-old Charles Anson was handed down in St. Lawrence County Court Tuesday by Judge Craig Carriero. It also included five years’ probation supervision after his prison term is up.
Comments / 1