WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country residents rallied for abortion rights in Watertown Monday. Organized by local volunteers in coordination with Planned Parenthood, dozens of people came to show their support for the right to have access to the services, saying their voices are still strong even 3 months after Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO