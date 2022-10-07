ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
wwnytv.com

BOCES invites public to open houses

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - BOCES is inviting members of the public to attend two upcoming open houses for its technical centers in Jefferson and Lewis Counties. Nathan Lehman, BOCES information coordinator, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the events. Watch his interview above. The...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Meeting scheduled for town of Diana water project

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A large water project is in the works for Harrisville, but it needs right-of-way permissions from homeowners. It’s the topic of a meeting on Tuesday evening. Town of Diana officials will explain the project and why it needs permissions from homeowners to install water...
HARRISVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Late-session classes start soon at JCC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Late-session classes begin soon at Jefferson Community College. Director of admission Chelsea Marra says the condensed courses are a great way to jump start your education or catch up on a class or two. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County SPCA: Super-chill Blair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Blair would likely do well in most homes. Jefferson County SPCA receptionist Jayden Waugh says she’s great with other dogs and did very well with a baby during a recent meet-and-greet. The 1-year-old lab mix is calm, laid back, and gentle and came to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
New York City, NY
Jefferson County, NY
Government
Watertown, NY
Society
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Watertown, NY
Government
County
Jefferson County, NY
wwnytv.com

Robert A. Crary, 96, formerly of Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Robert A. Crary, 96, formerly of Newton Falls peacefully passed away on October 11, 2022 surrounded by his Family at the Maplewood Nursing Home. Calling Hours will be from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Monday, October 17 at the French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake with a Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday at 11:00 at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Star Lake.
NEWTON FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Italian flag raised to mark Columbus Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -It was a celebration of Italian culture, cuisine and Christopher Columbus. For many Italian Americans, Columbus Day is not just a celebration of the explorer, but of Italian culture as a whole. Members of the Italian American Civic Association commemorated the day by raising the Italian...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat untouched and residents want it gone. Villagers believe the property on Rensselaer Street could be a safety hazard in the community. “We have a lot of people who...
RENSSELAER FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Adams American Legion to celebrate 100th birthday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - American Legion Post 586 in Adams is marking its 100th birthday this Saturday. Jim DuPre appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above. The celebration takes place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at...
ADAMS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Street#Ballroom#Victims Assistance Center#Vac
wwnytv.com

Cape Vincent seeks $12M from state to improve downtown

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Cape Vincent’s downtown has a wish list and it’s hoping to win a state economic contest to make the wishes come true. The village has submitted $12 million worth of projects to the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward programs.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
wwnytv.com

Halloween is in the air as people Trunk or Treat in Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - The feeling of Halloween was in the air in Adams Center Sunday afternoon. The Honeyville Baptist Church hosted a Fall Fest Trunk or Treat on Sunday, giving local kids an early opportunity to throw on their favorite costumes and walk around the church, collecting goodies along the way.
ADAMS CENTER, NY
wwnytv.com

Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown passed away Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. Betty will be remembered as an extremely loving friend, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She loved children, music and sharing good food and laughter with those around her.
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wwnytv.com

Anthony Adam “Tom” Bareika Jr, 84, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Anthony Adam “Tom” Bareika Jr, 84, of East Road Adult Home, Lowville NY, formerly of Salem WI, passed away early Sunday morning, October 9, 2022. He was born on February 7, 1938 in Kenosha, WI, a son of the late Anthony Bareika Sr....
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Gary L. Fikes, 72, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Gary L. Fikes, 72, of Church Street, passed away, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022 at home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on March 23, 1950 at the House of the...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
wwnytv.com

Rally held in Watertown to support abortion rights

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country residents rallied for abortion rights in Watertown Monday. Organized by local volunteers in coordination with Planned Parenthood, dozens of people came to show their support for the right to have access to the services, saying their voices are still strong even 3 months after Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Drivers vs deer: the crashes, the costs and the advice

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Collisions between deer and vehicles aren’t exactly uncommon during the fall. But at least one body shop owner says he has been dealing with customers a little more than usual. Scott Moshier, the owner of Wolff’s Body Shop in Croghan, says he has seen...
CROGHAN, NY
wwnytv.com

Police: man faked son’s death to get donations

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - An Adams man is accused of faking his son’s death in order to get donations. State police arrested 30-year-old Kaleb D. Stevens on October 9. According to investigators, Stevens told people that his 4-year-old son was diagnosed with stage 3 Leukemia and that he passed away on August 4 at St. Jude’s Hospital.
ADAMS, NY
wwnytv.com

Anson sentenced to 14 years in 2021 shooting death

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A town of DeKalb man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man was sentenced to 14 years in prison. The sentence for 52-year-old Charles Anson was handed down in St. Lawrence County Court Tuesday by Judge Craig Carriero. It also included five years’ probation supervision after his prison term is up.
CANTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy