Effective: 2022-10-12 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility a quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany, Northern St. Tammany and Southwestern St. Tammany Parishes. In Mississippi, Hancock County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The majority of the fog will mainly be confidned within 5 to 10 miles of the Pearl River on either side. In addition visibilities will likely increase quickly once the warm front moves north later this morning.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO