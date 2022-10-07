Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 15:54:00 Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande and Yauco. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility a quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany, Northern St. Tammany and Southwestern St. Tammany Parishes. In Mississippi, Hancock County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The majority of the fog will mainly be confidned within 5 to 10 miles of the Pearl River on either side. In addition visibilities will likely increase quickly once the warm front moves north later this morning.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 23:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Carlton County through 1130 PM CDT At 1111 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Barnum, to Mahtowa, to near Holyoke, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Strong thunderstorms will be near Fond Du Lac Band Sawyer Area around 1120 PM CDT. Carlton, Wrenshall and Fond Du Lac Band Cloquet Area around 1125 PM CDT. Cloquet, Scanlon and Thomson around 1130 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
