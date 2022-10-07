Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Firefighters are responding to a fire at what appears to be an assisted living facility in north Charlotte near Uptown. The fire took place sometime around 5:30 a.m. and firefighters are still actively fighting it. The assisted living facility was vacant at the time of...
WBTV
No threat found, Atrium Health office cleared in suspicious package investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cleared Atrium Health Corporate Operations of any threat following a suspicious package investigation Tuesday afternoon. CMPD tweeted about the investigation on Golf Acres Drive in Charlotte, saying the office building had been evacuated prior to the arrival of CMPD’s Bomb Squad Unit....
WBTV
Groundbreaking for Yadkin River Trailhead happening Monday in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer will hold a Groundbreaking Ceremony for its planned Trailhead at Yadkin River Park on Monday, October 17. The event will take place on the southern end of the Wil-Cox Bridge at 2 p.m. Designed to complement the Yadkin River Park being developed...
Students mourn the loss of Johnson & Wales classmate killed by coach bus in North Carolina
CMPD says they've charged the bus driver, 35-year-old Dominique Massey, with Failure to Yield the Right of Way and Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wccbcharlotte.com
Disabled Veteran Dies In East Charlotte House Fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire on Eastbrook Road in Charlotte Monday night claimed the life of a disabled veteran. Todd Anthony was a proud Marine who suffered from Parkinson’s Disease and was confined to a wheelchair. His brothers say he died at the top of the stairs because he couldn’t walk.
WBTV
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
WBTV
CMPD announces policy changes in response to teacher being wrongfully handcuffed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than a year after a Charlotte teacher was wrongfully detained after a case of mistaken identity, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police will make some policy changes. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police issued its response to recommendations the Citizens Review Board made after it reviewed the case. In June 2021,...
WBTV
Concord’s Charity Langston receives Standing Ovation Award for commitment to customer service
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Charity Langston is the 2022 recipient of the City of Concord Standing Ovation Award. The award recognizes employees who consistently demonstrate exceptional customer service. Langston received the honor for her 20 years of exemplary service to her coworkers and the citizens of Concord. As a Right...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Women in south Charlotte neighborhood say man has been stalking them
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte community is on edge after several women say a man has been stalking them. The women say they’ve been approached in Madison Park, which is along Park and Woodlawn roads. They said the community needs protection from Ryan Knight. The district attorney says...
WBTV
Changes made after wrongful arrest of teacher in Charlotte
1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte. One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says. Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. The fire took...
WBTV
1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says. Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire through the roof on Eastbrook Road in northeast Charlotte around 11 p.m. Monday. At the time, three adults...
Student expelled, charged after attacking another with knife at Charlotte prep academy: CMPD
The 12-year-old student expelled was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and intent to kill and bring possession of a weapon to school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
City of Concord welcomes Jaime Brown as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategist
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is excited to welcome Jaime Brown as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Strategist. Brown will work closely with city leadership and community partners to develop and implement trainings, programs, and activities that ensure Concord remains a vibrant community where everyone feels they are valued and belong.
WBTV
Charlotte city council votes to allow virtual committee meetings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city council approved a change to meeting rules Monday night. Members can now call or Zoom into committee meetings; not just when they’re sick, but any time they want. The new rule states members no longer need a reason to be virtual, nor are...
WBTV
‘Full-blown SWAT deployment’ underway at Vale home, officials say
VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several law enforcement departments are on scene in Vale at what officers are calling a “full-blown SWAT deployment.”. Officers told WBTV they were originally called out to a home off Keeneland Trail for a domestic dispute Tuesday morning. When they arrived, a woman was found to be inside the home but would not come out. One person was able to leave the house.
WBTV
Family remembers man killed in north Charlotte house fire
The filing claims there could be more than 25,000 creditors, coming close to 150 million. Dr. Fisher was actively involved in Republican politics at the state, national, and local level. Town council member facing censure vote. Updated: 5 hours ago. An investigation lasting several months revealed long-term acts of intimidation...
WBTV
Did Y’all Hear? Cabarrus County debuted a podcast
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The opening line sets the stage. “This is a podcast about a place,” host Dominique Clark says. “And there’s no better way to start talking about a place than to go back to how it all began.”. Clark, Cabarrus County’s outreach coordinator/digital...
WBTV
Community mourns of the passing of Dr. Ada Fisher
The filing claims there could be more than 25,000 creditors, coming close to 150 million. An investigation lasting several months revealed long-term acts of intimidation and interference by that council member. Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. The fire took place...
WBTV
Who built their house? WBTV Investigation surprises new homebuyers who didn’t realize who their contractor was
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) – Customers of a self-proclaimed building company tell WBTV they were having trouble getting the contractor to honor their warranty and fix dozens of issues in their newly built homes. A WBTV Investigation into their expensive predicaments revealed a different licensed general contractor was actually responsible for building their homes, one they had never even heard of.
Shuttered west Charlotte motel gets renovated to help families with affordable housing
CHARLOTTE — Four months after a west Charlotte motel shuttered its doors and forced people out is now transforming into a nonprofit with the same mission. Southern Comfort Inn along Tuckaseegee Road plans to give families an affordable place to live. Manager Traci Canterbury Jones said during the height...
Comments / 1