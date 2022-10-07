ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

No threat found, Atrium Health office cleared in suspicious package investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cleared Atrium Health Corporate Operations of any threat following a suspicious package investigation Tuesday afternoon. CMPD tweeted about the investigation on Golf Acres Drive in Charlotte, saying the office building had been evacuated prior to the arrival of CMPD’s Bomb Squad Unit....
WBTV

Groundbreaking for Yadkin River Trailhead happening Monday in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer will hold a Groundbreaking Ceremony for its planned Trailhead at Yadkin River Park on Monday, October 17. The event will take place on the southern end of the Wil-Cox Bridge at 2 p.m. Designed to complement the Yadkin River Park being developed...
wccbcharlotte.com

Disabled Veteran Dies In East Charlotte House Fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire on Eastbrook Road in Charlotte Monday night claimed the life of a disabled veteran. Todd Anthony was a proud Marine who suffered from Parkinson’s Disease and was confined to a wheelchair. His brothers say he died at the top of the stairs because he couldn’t walk.
WBTV

Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
WBTV

Changes made after wrongful arrest of teacher in Charlotte

1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte. One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says. Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. The fire took...
WBTV

1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says. Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire through the roof on Eastbrook Road in northeast Charlotte around 11 p.m. Monday. At the time, three adults...
WBTV

City of Concord welcomes Jaime Brown as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategist

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is excited to welcome Jaime Brown as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Strategist. Brown will work closely with city leadership and community partners to develop and implement trainings, programs, and activities that ensure Concord remains a vibrant community where everyone feels they are valued and belong.
WBTV

Charlotte city council votes to allow virtual committee meetings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city council approved a change to meeting rules Monday night. Members can now call or Zoom into committee meetings; not just when they’re sick, but any time they want. The new rule states members no longer need a reason to be virtual, nor are...
WBTV

‘Full-blown SWAT deployment’ underway at Vale home, officials say

VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several law enforcement departments are on scene in Vale at what officers are calling a “full-blown SWAT deployment.”. Officers told WBTV they were originally called out to a home off Keeneland Trail for a domestic dispute Tuesday morning. When they arrived, a woman was found to be inside the home but would not come out. One person was able to leave the house.
WBTV

Family remembers man killed in north Charlotte house fire

The filing claims there could be more than 25,000 creditors, coming close to 150 million. Dr. Fisher was actively involved in Republican politics at the state, national, and local level. Town council member facing censure vote. Updated: 5 hours ago. An investigation lasting several months revealed long-term acts of intimidation...
WBTV

Did Y’all Hear? Cabarrus County debuted a podcast

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The opening line sets the stage. “This is a podcast about a place,” host Dominique Clark says. “And there’s no better way to start talking about a place than to go back to how it all began.”. Clark, Cabarrus County’s outreach coordinator/digital...
WBTV

Community mourns of the passing of Dr. Ada Fisher

The filing claims there could be more than 25,000 creditors, coming close to 150 million. An investigation lasting several months revealed long-term acts of intimidation and interference by that council member. Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. The fire took place...
WBTV

Who built their house? WBTV Investigation surprises new homebuyers who didn’t realize who their contractor was

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) – Customers of a self-proclaimed building company tell WBTV they were having trouble getting the contractor to honor their warranty and fix dozens of issues in their newly built homes. A WBTV Investigation into their expensive predicaments revealed a different licensed general contractor was actually responsible for building their homes, one they had never even heard of.
