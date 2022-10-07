ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State at North Carolina State: Three Players To Watch

By Maddox Nebel
 4 days ago

These three Seminoles could play pivotal roles against the Wolfpack.

The Florida State Seminoles travel to No. 14 NC State for its week five matchup. This game will reveal how the Seminoles can bounce back after a loss as they take on another highly-ranked ACC opponent.

1. Jared Verse, Defensive End

Verse is ready for extended action this game via Mike Norvell and that adds a massive piece to the defense for the Seminoles. Last week against Wake Forrest, Verse only played 23 snaps but recorded three pressures and one sack. His presence on the defense is a game-changer if he can stay on the field in key situations. The push from the defensive line has been subpar due to a large number of injuries, so If Verse is 100%, that will be a massive change to the defensive attack.

2. Joshua Farmer, Defensive Tackle

Farmer has seen a lot of playing time in the past few games due to his fellow defensive tackles getting battered up. His role has increased and will be at an all-time high against NC State. The reason why the defensive line should be watched is that their pressure will determine how well the Wolfpack will play. Quarterback Devin Leary, a redshirt junior, has helped NC State break back into the top 25 and become a top team in the ACC. There has to be pressure from the defensive front in this game in order to compete for a win.

3. Kentron Poitier, Wide Receiver

Poitier has made large steps since last season, recently showing he can make big plays when the ball comes his way. He may not be a feature piece of the offense but has performed well when he's on the field. During practice, Portier has played extremely well in all situations. Playing with serious confidence, keep an eye out for when Portier comes onto the field for a potential big play.

