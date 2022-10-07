ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Florida State star out for remainder of season

By Dustin Lewis
 4 days ago

The former Seminole tore his ACL during Denver's overtime loss to Indianapolis on Thursday night.

The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts matched up for what was an ugly game on Thursday night both on and off the field. Neither team scored a touchdown despite the contest going to overtime and starters on both sides were sidelined throughout the low-scoring affair due to various injuries.

Colts running back Nyheim Hines was injured on the opening drive after he struggled to maintain his balance after taking a hit. Hines was quickly ruled out of the game with a concussion.

The Broncos announced on Friday that cornerback Ronald Darby and left tackle Garrett Bolles will miss the remainder of the season after getting hurt against the Colts. Darby tore his ACL shortly before halftime while Bolles fractured his leg late in the fourth quarter.

Darby also tore his ACL in 2018 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles. He started all five games with Denver, recording 14 tackles, 3 pass deflections and a forced fumble prior to his injury. Darby is in the second year of a three-year deal with Denver but his salary in 2023 is not guaranteed.

The veteran cornerback has spent time with Denver, Washington, Philadelphia and Buffalo over his eight years in the league. Darby was originally selected by the Bills in the second round of the 2015 draft. He has totaled 373 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 90 pass deflections, and 8 interceptions in 89 career appearances (88 starts).

Prior to playing in the NFL, Darby starred for three years at Florida State. He appeared in 42 games with 23 starts, recording 78 tackles, 16 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions. Darby notched a career-high seven tackles and a pass breakup in the Seminoles' win over No. 5 Notre Dame in 2014.

