KAAL-TV
Albert Lea to hold fall cleanup day Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea will hold a fall cleanup day on Saturday. The city says residents may dispose of one load of household garbage, brush and yard waste or demolition debris at no charge from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the City Transfer Station, located at 2506 Richway Drive.
KAAL-TV
“Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.” RFD hosts open house as part of Fire Prevention week
(ABC 6 News ) – For the last 100 years fire crews across the U.S. mark this week as Fire Prevention Week and hold events to get to know their communities all while assisting them to be just that much safer. Tuesday, the Rochester Fire department held open houses...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Natural Areas Management Plan updates
(ABC 6 News) – The city of Rochester continues its mission to improve and preserve natural wildlife in and around town. For roughly the last six months the city has been trying to plan the future of 1500 acres of land they consider ‘natural areas’. Tuesday, at...
KAAL-TV
Austin favorite SuperFresh to close its doors
(ABC 6 News) – It’s been a local staple for decades and now, Austin’s SuperFresh Produce and Garden Center is closing its doors. “It’s been 42 years and I’m just ready to be with my wife a little more, do some traveling, and be with the kids and grandkids more,” said owner Jim Stiles.
KAAL-TV
Austin man takes second place in giant pumpkin weigh-off at Stillwater Harvest Festival
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man took his giant gourd to the Stillwater Harvest Festival over the weekend in hopes of winning the giant pumpkin weigh-off and a $1,000 check. Tanner Conway, grew a monster of a pumpkin and was aiming for it to tip the scales at over 2,000 pounds thinking it would be enough to win the weigh-off.
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
KAAL-TV
300 Southeast MN snowplow operators meet for winter preparations
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that over 300 snowplow operators in the southeast part of the state will meet in Rochester for winter preparations. The meetings, some remotely, will happen over the next two weeks. During the meetings, snowplow operators from MnDOT District...
KAAL-TV
Austin Fire Department to hold Open House Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Fire Department will hold an Open House on Wednesday evening. The event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the fire station located at 122 1st Ave. NE. It’s a free event and is open to the public. Station and...
KAAL-TV
Celebrating recovery in the midst of a crisis
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota is in the midst of a drug crisis. The state health department says more people are dying of drug overdoses than ever before. The number of deaths in 2021 was up 22 percent with an average of four people dying every single day. Adam...
KAAL-TV
Spam sales sizzle with the help of social media
(ABC 6 News) — Spam, the square canned meat, with the iconic blue and yellow label, has been feeding families for more than 85 years. Hormel Foods says with the help of social media, it’s become even more popular. Austin’s canned ham was made by Hormel Foods at...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
KAAL-TV
3 up, 3 down: Century beats John Marshall in 3 sets, completing Med City Sweep at home
(ABC 6 News) — Century had the luxury of playing all the Rochester schools on their home floor this season. After beating Lourdes (October 1) and Mayo (October 4), John Marshall was the last Rochester school to conquer. They did just that Monday night, beating them 3 sets to nothing to complete the “Med City sweep”.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic receives $100M gift to expand proton beam facility
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Clinic has received a $100M gift to expand Rochester’s proton beam facility. Mayo Clinic is the only location in Minnesota for patients to receive proton radiotherapy and this gift allows them to nearly double that access and serve even more local and regional patients.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea City Council meeting addresses two major topics
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea City Council met on Monday night to shed some light on another year of increased property taxes for the city’s residents, and to decide on what to do with an open position after the City Attorney resigned. The meeting was productive,...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Suspicious Pine Island fire one of many
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: The Saturday night blaze that injured a Pine Island firefighter is one of three fires at abandoned properties within a five-mile radius in the last two weeks, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday. According to the OCSO, the three fires are being...
A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities
An arial view of the Park I-35 Industrial Park location as depicted in the Final Alternative Urban Areawide Review Update, 2022. Courtesy of City of Elko New Market. A 425,000-square-foot bottling plant is proposed to kick-off development of a massive industrial park south of the Twin Cities. The City of...
KIMT
Albert Lea Police Department cancels alert for missing child
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is cancelling an alert for a missing juvenile. At 6:43 p.m. Sunday night, the department posted to Facebook that the 12-year-old boy was found safe. ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating...
KAAL-TV
Candidate forums continue ahead of the November election
(ABC 6 News) – The League of Women Voters continued it’s candidate forums with the November election under a month away. Candidates running for the Rochester City Council 3rd Ward seat and the Olmsted County Commissioner met at the Rochester Public Library for the forum. Vangie Castro and...
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
KIMT
House fire in Oronoco Township Saturday night sends one firefighter to the hospital
ORONOCO TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Pine Island Fire Department responded to a house fully engulfed in flames Saturday night. The Pine Island Fire Department said on Saturday around 11 p.m. they were dispatched to the 12800 block of 44th Ave. NW in Oronoco Township for a report of a house on fire after a passing motorist called to report they saw smoke coming from the property.
