Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

Albert Lea to hold fall cleanup day Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea will hold a fall cleanup day on Saturday. The city says residents may dispose of one load of household garbage, brush and yard waste or demolition debris at no charge from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the City Transfer Station, located at 2506 Richway Drive.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester Natural Areas Management Plan updates

(ABC 6 News) – The city of Rochester continues its mission to improve and preserve natural wildlife in and around town. For roughly the last six months the city has been trying to plan the future of 1500 acres of land they consider ‘natural areas’. Tuesday, at...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin favorite SuperFresh to close its doors

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been a local staple for decades and now, Austin’s SuperFresh Produce and Garden Center is closing its doors. “It’s been 42 years and I’m just ready to be with my wife a little more, do some traveling, and be with the kids and grandkids more,” said owner Jim Stiles.
AUSTIN, MN
Fun 104.3

This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

300 Southeast MN snowplow operators meet for winter preparations

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that over 300 snowplow operators in the southeast part of the state will meet in Rochester for winter preparations. The meetings, some remotely, will happen over the next two weeks. During the meetings, snowplow operators from MnDOT District...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin Fire Department to hold Open House Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Fire Department will hold an Open House on Wednesday evening. The event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the fire station located at 122 1st Ave. NE. It’s a free event and is open to the public. Station and...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Celebrating recovery in the midst of a crisis

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota is in the midst of a drug crisis. The state health department says more people are dying of drug overdoses than ever before. The number of deaths in 2021 was up 22 percent with an average of four people dying every single day. Adam...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Spam sales sizzle with the help of social media

(ABC 6 News) — Spam, the square canned meat, with the iconic blue and yellow label, has been feeding families for more than 85 years. Hormel Foods says with the help of social media, it’s become even more popular. Austin’s canned ham was made by Hormel Foods at...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Mayo Clinic receives $100M gift to expand proton beam facility

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Clinic has received a $100M gift to expand Rochester’s proton beam facility. Mayo Clinic is the only location in Minnesota for patients to receive proton radiotherapy and this gift allows them to nearly double that access and serve even more local and regional patients.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea City Council meeting addresses two major topics

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea City Council met on Monday night to shed some light on another year of increased property taxes for the city’s residents, and to decide on what to do with an open position after the City Attorney resigned. The meeting was productive,...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Suspicious Pine Island fire one of many

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: The Saturday night blaze that injured a Pine Island firefighter is one of three fires at abandoned properties within a five-mile radius in the last two weeks, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday. According to the OCSO, the three fires are being...
PINE ISLAND, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea Police Department cancels alert for missing child

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is cancelling an alert for a missing juvenile. At 6:43 p.m. Sunday night, the department posted to Facebook that the 12-year-old boy was found safe. ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Candidate forums continue ahead of the November election

(ABC 6 News) – The League of Women Voters continued it’s candidate forums with the November election under a month away. Candidates running for the Rochester City Council 3rd Ward seat and the Olmsted County Commissioner met at the Rochester Public Library for the forum. Vangie Castro and...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

House fire in Oronoco Township Saturday night sends one firefighter to the hospital

ORONOCO TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Pine Island Fire Department responded to a house fully engulfed in flames Saturday night. The Pine Island Fire Department said on Saturday around 11 p.m. they were dispatched to the 12800 block of 44th Ave. NW in Oronoco Township for a report of a house on fire after a passing motorist called to report they saw smoke coming from the property.
ORONOCO, MN

