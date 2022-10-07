Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery Mac
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Nathan M. “Nate” Chapman, 44, De Soto
Nathan M. “Nate” Chapman, 44, of De Soto died Oct. 6, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Mr. Chapman worked as a sales associate for Smokey’s Place. He was a big fan of and had an encyclopedic knowledge of professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. Born Oct. 5, 1978, in Crystal City, he was the son of the late Mary Ann (Wilfong) and Russell Lee Chapman Sr.
myleaderpaper.com
Donald Merlen Means, 88, High Ridge
Donald Merlen Means, 88, of High Ridge died Oct. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Means, who had lived in High Ridge for more than 50 years, was independent from the age of 13, learning early the value of hard work. He worked for more than 60 years as a union plumber with Labor Local 110. He enjoyed sitting on the porch with his wife of 66 years enjoying the birds, and loved making memories with his family, whether it be fishing, working in the garden or even telling stories. His favorite drives were on country backroads. Born Oct. 6, 1934, in Willow Springs, he was the son of the late George and Pearl (Gentry) Means.
myleaderpaper.com
Alma Bernice Mahoney, 90, High Ridge
Alma Bernice Mahoney, 90, of High Ridge died Oct. 5, 2022, in House Springs. Mrs. Mahoney is remembered for her commitment to her faith and to her family. Born Jan. 23, 1932, in Grubville, she was the daughter of the late Esther (Miller) and Shelby Wideman. She was preceded in...
myleaderpaper.com
Raymond A. Johnston, 80, Poplar Bluff
Raymond A. Johnston, 80, of Poplar Bluff, formerly of De Soto, died Oct. 5, 2022, at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Mr. Johnston was a retired carman-welder for Union Pacific Railroad. He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard. Born Feb. 1, 1942, in De Soto, he was the son of the late Myrtle F. (Freeman) and Roy A. Johnston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
Dozens gather for Sidney Brown Pavilion dedication in Crystal City
About 70 people recently gathered to dedicate a pavilion located in Charles A. Brown Park in Crystal City. The pavilion was named after and dedicated to Sidney Brown, the brother of the late Charles A. Brown, after whom the park was named years ago. Sidney Brown is a longtime Crystal...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter
A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
myleaderpaper.com
Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main
An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson County’s Farm Family roots go back more than a century
The Schroeder family has been named Jefferson County’s Farm Family for 2022. Gil and Linda Schroeder and their children were recognized by the University Extension Service at the Missouri State Fair held in August in Sedalia along with their counterparts from other counties across the state. “It was quite...
RELATED PEOPLE
myleaderpaper.com
UPDATE: Boy, 3, dies in High Ridge mobile home fire
A 3-year-old boy, Kaiden Strubberg, died this morning, Oct. 11, in a High Ridge mobile home fire, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office statement. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said crews were dispatched at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday for a rescue at a mobile home in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. Firefighters arrived at 7:49 a.m.
myleaderpaper.com
Members sought for High Ridge Kiwanis
Carla OBrien, 73, of High Ridge hopes to launch a new Kiwanis Club in the Hwy. 30 corridor area. “We are not organized yet; we have been in the community talking to people about what we’re trying to accomplish and to interest people in becoming members of the club,” she said.
myleaderpaper.com
Two arrested at Arnold bank for alleged possession of stolen checks
A 30-year-old Cedar Hill man and a 26-year-old Hillsboro woman were arrested after they reportedly were found with two checks believed to have been stolen from a mailbox. The man allegedly forged and attempted to cash one of the checks at an Arnold bank, Arnold Police reported. A teller at...
myleaderpaper.com
Leader wins 20 awards in annual state newspaper contest
Leader Publications won 20 awards, including four first-place awards, for its work in 2021. The Better Newspaper Awards were presented at the annual Missouri Press Association convention, held Sept. 15-17 at the Lodge of Four Seasons at Lake of the Ozarks. Weekly and daily papers are judged separately and papers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man hurt in sport UTV crash in Iron County; driver arrested
A Hillsboro man was hurt while riding in a sport utility terrain vehicle accident Saturday, Oct. 8, in Iron County, in which the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 33-year-old man from Ironton was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR...
myleaderpaper.com
Athlete of the Week (Oct. 11, 2022) -- Kaylee Hilton, Hillsboro softball
The junior set a school record for strikeouts in a season when the Hawks beat St. Pius X 6-0 in a JCAA game on Sept. 30. Amanda Clack held the old record of 172 strikeouts in 2003. Hilton fanned 16 Lancers to break the record and has 194 after Hillsboro (22-9) wrapped up the regular season with a 6-2 loss to Marquette on Oct. 6. In three games from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3, Hilton – whose younger sister, Ashley, also pitches for the Hawks – struck out 40 of 74 batters and allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks. At the plate she hit .600 (9-for-15), with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 runs batted in. Hillsboro is seeded third in the Class 4 District 2 tournament at Windsor and began play against Cor Jesu Academy (No. 6) on Wednesday, after the Leader deadline.
myleaderpaper.com
Pet spot: Scooby gets along with others
Lisa Hastings of De Soto said her dog, Scooby, a Shar-Pei mix, has a good personality. “He’s a real good dog,” Hastings said. “He’s happy and kind of lazy. He gets along with other pets. Our son brings his dog over all the time and they get along.”
Comments / 0