Apply now for Wichita Eagle summer newsroom internships

The Wichita Eagle is looking for reporting and audience engagement interns for summer 2023 internships.

Our program gives students an opportunity to work as reporters or audience engagement producers alongside our award-winning professional journalists.

Candidates should have experience working for their college’s newspaper or news site. Interns will work 40 hours a week, including occasional nights and weekends.

While these are student positions with an opportunity to learn and continue preparation for a news career, we expect an understanding of basic news standards and ethics, and at least a rudimentary skill set in being able to produce content.

We’re looking for reporters who can write clearly and be able to identify a good story. Video and social media skills also are preferred. Audience interns need to be able to craft sharp, concise, social and newsletter copy that helps readers understand and engage with the local news that affects their daily lives and elevates our journalism.

Many in the Eagle newsroom – including Chance Swaim, Amy Renee Leiker and Matthew Kelly – started with us as interns, and we’re proud to have this opportunity to help train the next generation of journalists.

Those interested can apply online at mcclatchy.com/careers . In addition to opportunities at The Eagle, McClatchy offers paid internships in its 29 other markets. You can find application links for other cities here .