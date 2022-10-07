Read full article on original website
Music: A "New" Queen Song with Freddie Mercury Drops on Thursday
A "New" Queen Song with Freddie Mercury Drops on Thursday. A previously-unreleased Queen song with Freddie Mercury on vocals is dropping on Thursday. It's called "Face It Alone," and it was recorded during sessions for Queen's 1989 album "The Miracle". When the band first discovered the track, they didn't think...
Kim Kardashian Booed At LA Rams Game
Kim Kardashian received a not-so-friendly response at Sunday's Dallas Cowboys / LA Rams game. Kardashian was shown on the big screen inside So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood. As she blew a kiss to the camera, fans booed her mercilessly. A video of the incident was posted on Twitter. One person chimed...
Where to Watch All 12 Seasons of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ for Free
All 12 seasons of 'Murder, She Wrote' with Angela Lansbury are streaming for free on the Roku Channel. The show is also available on Peacock and Freevee.
Millennials Are Sharing Specific Gen Z Traits, Behaviors, And Trends That They Find Seriously Confusing, And Suddenly I Feel Old
"One of my students said this the other day and asked if I knew what it meant. I had to explain to her that my generation invented it."
'Murder, She Wrote' Star Angela Lansbury Dead At 96
Star of stage, screen and television Angela Lansbury has died. She was 96. The Murder, She Wrote star died "peacefully in her sleep" at her home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday (October 11), her family wrote in a statement obtained by People. Lansbury would have turned 97 in five days.
