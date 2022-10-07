ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Music: A "New" Queen Song with Freddie Mercury Drops on Thursday

A "New" Queen Song with Freddie Mercury Drops on Thursday. A previously-unreleased Queen song with Freddie Mercury on vocals is dropping on Thursday. It's called "Face It Alone," and it was recorded during sessions for Queen's 1989 album "The Miracle". When the band first discovered the track, they didn't think...
MUSIC
iheart.com

Kim Kardashian Booed At LA Rams Game

Kim Kardashian received a not-so-friendly response at Sunday's Dallas Cowboys / LA Rams game. Kardashian was shown on the big screen inside So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood. As she blew a kiss to the camera, fans booed her mercilessly. A video of the incident was posted on Twitter. One person chimed...
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Jadakiss
Person
Aretha Franklin
iheart.com

'Murder, She Wrote' Star Angela Lansbury Dead At 96

Star of stage, screen and television Angela Lansbury has died. She was 96. The Murder, She Wrote star died "peacefully in her sleep" at her home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday (October 11), her family wrote in a statement obtained by People. Lansbury would have turned 97 in five days.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy