Everton vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United returns to Premier League action on Sunday evening, making the short trip to Merseyside to face Frank Lampard’s Everton at Goodison Park. United will be buoyed by their recent triumph in the Europa League on Thursday night, as a brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Anthony Martial ensured we took all three points against Omonia over in Cyprus.
Everton 1-2 Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo nets landmark winner against Toffees
Manchester United beat Everton 2-1 on Sunday to record only their fourth away Premier League win of the calendar year. It was a solid performance from Erik ten Hag’s side, who came from behind courtesy of goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo. They’re up to fifth in the Premier League table, now only a point off the final Champions League spot.
Arsenal 3, Liverpool 2 - Match Recap: Whatever The Ref Decides, Apparently
Gunners: Martinelli 1’, Saka 45+5’ 76’ (pen) Klopp once again runs out the 4-2-4, with a double pivot of Henderson and Thiago. Our opponents can’t easily bypass a midfield that doesn’t exist. Smart. Up top there is the quadruple threat of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez. If Nunez feels like quieting some critics, today would be a good day to do it.
Conte: Kulusevski out, but Lucas in contention for Champions League vs. Frankfurt
Antonio Conte’s pre-Champions League press conference took place today after all, and he gave an update on his two injured players. There’s good news and bad news — the good news is that Lucas Moura is back in contention for minutes for tomorrow’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt after having three full training sessions. The bad news is that Dejan Kulusevski will be held out as a precaution (but he’s close to a return, possibly as soon as this weekend’s match against Everton).
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Ake Content, Akanji Comp, and More...
Manchester City are in Denmark to face FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. Catch up on all the headlines from Sky Blue News to get you ready for the match. Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...” - Saul Garcia - Bitter and Blue.
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Disappointing Loss to Manchester United
Although the Toffees’ second-half performance was undoubtedly an improvement on that of the first, the fact remains that they dug themselves a hole too big to climb out of. Although the squad has shown in recent months that comebacks aren’t outside of their realm of capabilities, those came against teams such as Crystal Palace and Southampton, not the likes of Manchester United. In fact, United have won every game that they have had a lead in so far this season.
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 4-0 Southampton
It was another comfortable victory for Manchester City over Southampton at the Etihad on Saturday. Here’s a look at which arrows are pointing up and down after the match. João Cancelo - A nearly perfect performance from the Portuguese defender. It is easy at times to take João for granted., but then he has a day like he had against the Saints. A goal, an assist, and an afternoon full of beautiful, impactful football. Man of the Match well deserved.
Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”
Manchester City prepare the return match vs Copenhagen as the club look to secure passage to the next round. Pep had some talk of injuries, rotations, Foden and much more. “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”. “We have to speak with the players. It’s true there is...
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford: Top 3 Players
Newcastle picked up back-to-back victories for the first time since the final two matches of last season. The Magpies dominated Brentford 5-1 at St. James’ Park. The team now sits in sixth place with 14 points through nine games played only below five members of the Big Six and four points ahead of Liverpool.
Opinion: “Sunderland are experiencing their first wobble, but such spells of form are not unexpected”
First things first: Sunderland aren’t ‘being found out’, and the events of the past week certainly shouldn’t derail our season, but there’s no doubt that we’ve hit our first major bump in the Championship road. If last weekend’s goalless draw with Preston was simply...
Gabriel Slonina to join Chelsea for two-week ‘training stint’ — report
Chelsea loanee Gabriel Slonina’s 2022 MLS season ended this weekend in a 1-1 draw against the New England Revolution, with his current team, the Chicago Fire well out of playoff contention in the Eastern Conference thanks to a rather poor run of results over the past two months (just two wins from their last ten).
Everton News: Iwobi contract talks, Garner gets his chance
“It’s a frustrating night, for sure. I think it’s the first time we’ve really been off it this season. We got punished and rightly so. They’re a good, dangerous side, which we knew about coming into the match, and we played into their hands in the first half.
Manuel Akanji Earns Comparison to Manchester City Legend
The spotlight has been clearly on Erling Haaland as he continues a brilliant start to his career at Manchester City, scoring goals for fun and breaking records while at it. And while his fellow new signings at the club Stefan Ortega and Kalvin Phillips are yet to make any imprint on the team, Akanji is already making a name for himself at the Etihad Stadium.
Armando Broja celebrates father’s birthday with first senior Chelsea goal!
Here’s a fun little factoid that Armando Broja revealed in his post-match interview with Chelsea TV yesterday: it was his father’s birthday! And what did he get dear old dad? Why, a lovely first ever senior Chelsea goal! (And probably a few other things.) That timing of course...
On This Day (10th Oct 2002): Big surprise as Sunderland appoint Peter Reid’s successor!
The end of the Peter Reid era was like that break-up where neither side want to part ways, but they also know it was the best thing for all concerned. Looking back, the rot began to set in as early as January 2001, which might sound strange as we sat 2nd in the Premier League, but following a 2-0 win at Harry Redknapp’s West Ham thanks to goals from Stanislav Varga and Don Hutchison it was pretty much all downhill from there.
Liverpool Loanee Tyler Morton Turns in Man of the Match Performance
It’s been something of a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad season for Liverpool FC’s men’s football team so far in 2022-23, leaving us with few positive stories to track far too often two months into the season. After gifting Arsenal three goals through defensive breakdowns in...
Cottage Talk Full Time: Fulham’s 3-1 Loss Against West Ham
In this episode, Yannis and Russ look back at a disappointing 3-1 loss for Fulham against West Ham. Two controversial calls changed the match, and the guys discuss those situations, along with an analysis of the overall match. “This Podcast has been created and uploaded by Russ Goldman, host and...
Van Dijk Addresses Waning Confidence After Another Poor Result
After tonight’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal, Liverpool have now dropped points in six of their first eight matches of the Premier League season. As frustrating as the results have been, the performances have often been worse. It’s not the start the Reds would have liked, and it’s falling far short of the lofty expectations they’ve created over the last few years.
Editorial: Glass half full or glass half empty?
Another week has passed in the life of Sunderland AFC and once again we find out the “glass half full” people and those who sit in the “glass half empty” camp. There’s no right or wrong by the way - it’s merely pointing out that it’s a strange season, and it is going to continue to be confusing.
