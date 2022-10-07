Read full article on original website
Related
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Aaron Rodgers criticizes Packers after loss in London
Aaron Rodgers sounds none too happy with the Packers. The Green Bay Packers killed themselves in London on Sunday. While the New York Giants absolutely played a respectable game, the Packers didn’t even go to the run game despite having one of the league’s best running backs at their disposal.
Packers fans were rudely reminded about the saddest Aaron Rodgers stat during London game
The Green Bay Packers inability to draft a first-round wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers is one of the NFL’s most inescapable stats. Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Green Bay Packers have never drafted a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft while Aaron Rodgers has been the starter.
ESPN
Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room
LONDON -- Aaron Rodgers heard the talk even before someone relayed what Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said in the locker room after Sunday's upset loss to the New York Giants. And he didn't like it. Alexander, the Pro Bowl cornerback, said he wasn't worried about the defense despite...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Streaker in Tom Brady Jersey Gets Destroyed By Guy in Green Sweatshirt
VIDEO: Security lights up idiot on the field in Tom Brady jersey.
Look: Adult Film Star Has An Offer For Tom Brady
An adult film star has an offer for Tom Brady in the wake of his divorce rumors. Brady, 45, and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly both hired divorce lawyers. They have reportedly been living separately and have been fighting for a couple of months. With Brady potentially being...
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Packers beating themselves by ignoring one specific part of offense
The Packers refusal to involve one of their key offensive weapons is befuddling. They’re shooting themselves in the foot by not involving Aaron Jones more. The Green Bay Packers straight up blew it in London with a Week 5 loss to the New York Giants, a team they absolutely should have beaten.
NFL Twitter is furious over Tom Brady roughing the passer call (Video)
The rules are different for Tom Brady. You all know this, yet you clicked on the article anyway. Against the Falcons, the Buccaneers QB got the call, as he often does. Brady is not brittle. As much as he likes to pull the 45-year-old quarterback card when he needs to, this guy isn’t playing with a broken hip like your grandpa in his retirement home league. He remains in tremendous shape, as he always is.
Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’
A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
Fox rules honcho Mike Pereira had the perfect response to Monday's Chiefs-Raiders officiating debacle
If you woke up this morning and checked the score of Monday Night Football after returning to earth from a months-long deep-space expedition, you would probably think it was a classic. A 30-29 AFC West shootout under the lights at Arrowhead. This is what primetime October football is meant to be, right?
Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa amid Marriage Struggles with Gisele Bündchen
Sources told PEOPLE earlier this month that Gisele Bündchen has hired a divorce lawyer after months of issues between her and Tom Brady Tom Brady will play in another NFL game without wife Gisele Bündchen in the stands. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, joined his team to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium for game five of the NFL season. Brady and the Buccaneers have a 2-2 record so far, and the seven-time Super Bowl winner is a bit banged up — he...
WATCH: Cooper Kupp's Historic TD Catch Puts Rams On Top vs. Cowboys
Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp just caught the longest touchdown pass of his career vs. the Dallas Cowboys
lastwordonsports.com
Matt LaFleur, Joe Barry Both to Blame for Green Bay Packers Loss
Frustrating. Irritating. Unwatchable. Mind-blowing. These are just a few ways you can describe the Green Bay Packers second-half effort in their 27-22 Week 5 loss to the New York Giants. The Giants entered the game with a 3-1 record, the same as the Packers. So the actual loss shouldn’t be too mind-blowing. But it’s how the Packers performed that should frustrate Packers fans. Especially their effort, or lack thereof, in the second half. There is a lot of blame for the Packers losing this game. That blame falls at the feet of both head coach Matt LaFleur and defensive coordinator Joe Barry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video of Giants trainer working on Darnay Holmes goes viral
The New York Giants pulled off a huge upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and it is hard to imagine anyone had a better time in London than Darnay Holmes. Holmes had some work done on him by a member of the Giants’ training staff during New York’s 27-22 victory. The cornerback must have had some sort of cramp in his upper leg. However, the video of Holmes that went viral gave fans some other ideas.
Raiders and Chiefs Sound Off Following MNF Matchup
Hear from Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce following Chiefs 30-29 victory on MNF.
Packers.com
Packers' defense pays for lack of pre-snap urgency
GREEN BAY – Head Coach Matt LaFleur put his finger Monday on at least one reason for the Packers' maddening inconsistency on defense. A day after a frustrating loss to the Giants and long flight home from London, LaFleur began an extended session with the media by lamenting how often the game film showed Packers defenders not getting to their pre-snap positions in a timely manner.
Popculture
NFL Network Is Down and Fans Are Frustrated
The NFL Network has become one of the most popular sports channels on television because it contains everything that involves football. But fans were not happy with the channel as it was down for some users Monday as well as Sunday. According to Downdetector, there were as many as 2,500 users having issues on Sunday afternoon. The majority of the problems were happening on the live channel. The NFL has not released a statement about the issue.
Comments / 0