Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match Prediction

Liverpool travel to Arsenal on Sunday in a game that could determine the away team's season.

Well, first of all, it is worth mentioning Liverpool 's start to the season. It would be fair to say it has been by no means perfect - in fact, far from it, with the Reds picking up just two Premier League wins so far (both at home).

The level of opposition in the next game does not get any easier, as Mikel Arteta's high-flying Arsenal look to remain in first place, certain that a win here will see Manchester City swoop in.

You would expect a hungry away side to turn up, maybe playing a new tested 4-4-2 system from Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League win against Rangers .

More dropped points in this game and realistically, at this stage in the campaign, it would take a lot to catch Pep Guardiola's machine and you could not rule Arsenal out of that bracket either.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been raised as a concern defensively but Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that the free kick strike in midweek will see him regain confidence. He will certainly need every bit of joy when he is up against the inform Gabriel Martinelli .

LFC Transfer Room Verdict

It is hard to predict a win on the road for Liverpool here.

Even last season when the Gunners were far from their best, goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino saved an underwhelming performance on the night. And this time the Emirates will be buzzing, with lots on the line.

Predicted score: 2-2

