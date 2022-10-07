BLAC Fridays Playlist: Detroit, It’s Friday

Brought to you by

I don’t know about you but I’m glad today is Friday and not so much because I want to sit down; I want to get up. I have some money burning in my pocket and want to spend it; eat good food, party hard to some good music and leave regrets in my rear view.\

We’re still celebrating our 2022 class of Stylemakers this week and embracing our likes and differences in style. This week, we learned about Detroit-bred opera singers and this fabulously odd production at the Detroit Opera House. Get to the Detroit Opera, it’s amazing. We shared the sneaker store that’s donating money from their newly launched app to the Detroit Public Schools, which we say bravo! We ran two articles just for you if you’re in the mood for a new restaurant or food experience so there’s no excuse. The BLAC Playlist will make you want to up and do something other than work this weekend, so shake a tail feather.

Until next week;

Stay stylish, stay breezy and stay aware.

