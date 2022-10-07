Most things in the world can now be paid for with a single swipe or tap on your phone. But still, there are some situations when you need cash but your bank account doesn’t have the required balance. You can’t seem to find a way to get cash from your credit card without getting charged. Charges for withdrawing cash from your credit card can quickly add up, leaving you with less money in your pocket.

