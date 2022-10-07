ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns DE Myles Garrett deemed 'good to go'

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzyAO_0iQPoSb800

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is back and he could have his sidekick when the Cleveland Browns tackle the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Garrett did not play last week while recovering from minor injuries sustained in a single-car accident days before Cleveland's Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

"Good to go," coach Kevin Stefanski said of Garrett. "Excited to have him back out there."

The Browns are hopeful defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is back on the field. He practiced Friday for the first time since injuring his ankle in the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets.

"I miss playing, and I'm ready to be back," said Clowney, who has 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) also practiced on Friday and could be available, Stefanski said.

The Browns were missing all three defensive linemen last week and allowed 202 rushing yards to the Falcons.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Rogersville Review

Suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to training facility

Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is beginning his way back to the team, allowed to return to the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday for the first time since his 11-game suspension was levied. Watson was suspended Aug. 30 for violating the league's personal-conduct policy following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct as he received treatment from about two dozen massage therapists. NFL Network reported that Watson...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Rogersville Review

Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record. Owner David Tepper said Monday at a press conference he met briefly with Rule at the team facility to make the change Monday morning. "It was short, cordial. He's a gentleman. A true gentleman," Tepper said. The Panthers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Rogersville Review

Bucs QB Tom Brady passes on 'roughing' talk

Tom Brady is taking a hard pass on the simmering roughing the passer penalty discussion. The Buccaneers' 45-year-old quarterback benefited from a questionable flag in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, when defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was penalized for what appeared to be a clean takedown for a sack in the fourth quarter. Referee Jerome Boger called Jarrett for "unnecessarily" tossing Brady to the turf on the third-down play with...
NFL
The Rogersville Review

Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up." ...
DENVER, CO
The Rogersville Review

Ravens S Marcus Williams (wrist) to miss ‘significant’ time

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams is going to miss a "significant amount of time" with a dislocated wrist he suffered in Sunday night's game. However, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday the injury is not season-ending. Harbaugh said Williams suffered the injury early in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals but played the entire first half. "I just remember being on the sideline and it was really bothering him early...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Nfl#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Atlanta Falcons#The New York Jets
The Rogersville Review

Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Offense: C-minus Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 16 passes at one point in the first half but things went south after that. He got too deep-ball happy after halftime and had two passes knocked down after guiding the Packers into...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Rogersville Review

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) and defensive tackle Kentavius Street (91) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Rogersville Review

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (leg) out for season

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will miss the rest of the season with a broken left fibula. Coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that Penny will require surgery to repair damage to his fibula and tibia. Penny will have the surgery Tuesday morning, according to NFL Network. Penny was injured in the third quarter of Sunday's 39-32 loss at New Orleans and was carted to the locker room. ...
SEATTLE, WA
The Rogersville Review

Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz for QB comment

Too late for an audible, Commanders coach Ron Rivera called a mea culpa instead. In front of the entire team, Rivera said he needed to apologize for suggesting Washington quarterback Carson Wentz was the reason the franchise isn't in the lead pack of the NFC East this season. "I didn't have to. I was fortunate enough that our media relations director contacted him and let him know," Rivera said in...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy