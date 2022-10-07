ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

By Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzyAO_0iQPoPwx00

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett gets the crowd pumped up on third down during the second half against the Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. Brownssteelers 15

Comments / 0

Related
The Rogersville Review

Suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to training facility

Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is beginning his way back to the team, allowed to return to the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday for the first time since his 11-game suspension was levied. Watson was suspended Aug. 30 for violating the league's personal-conduct policy following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct as he received treatment from about two dozen massage therapists. NFL Network reported that Watson...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Rogersville Review

Ravens S Marcus Williams (wrist) to miss ‘significant’ time

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams is going to miss a "significant amount of time" with a dislocated wrist he suffered in Sunday night's game. However, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday the injury is not season-ending. Harbaugh said Williams suffered the injury early in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals but played the entire first half. "I just remember being on the sideline and it was really bothering him early...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Rogersville Review

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) and defensive tackle Kentavius Street (91) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Rogersville Review

Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up." ...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beacon#Browns#American Football#Akron Beacon Journal
The Rogersville Review

Reports: Davante Adams faces discipline for pushing photographer

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is facing discipline for pushing a credentialed person to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday. The man who was pushed, identified by the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) as a photographer, filed a police report and went to the hospital for treatment. "The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy