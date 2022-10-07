Permit Issued for Work on Nellis Boulevard’s Upcoming Harold’s Chicken

Located near the intersection of North Nellis Boulevard and East Charleston Boulevard , Charleston Commons Shopping Center will soon welcome Harold’s Chicken into its community of retail and dining locations.

What Now first reported on news of the brand’s second Las Vegas location in May of last year. In the interim, you could be forgiven for starting to wonder whether the reports were mistaken. However, last month Clark County issued a permit for construction work at 23 N Nellis Blvd. , indicating that the location is still very much on its way.

The Harold’s Chicken menu features fried chicken and wings along with seafood like perch, catfish, and shrimp. These can be mixed and matched in a number of different dinner and combo options. Also available are salads (with chicken or shrimp), a chicken sandwich and fish sandwich, and Catfish Nuggets. For dessert, a variety of cakes, puddings, and cookies.

Another location appears to be in progress at 4160 S Pecos Rd. , as What Now reported back in June. It is unknown which of these locations can be expected to open first. What Now was unable to reach a representative of Harold’s Chicken on Friday.

No opening dates have been announced yet for these locations, so be sure to check back for more information as it becomes available.

