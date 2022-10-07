ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Pennsylvania State
Alaska State
Maryland State
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch

This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump's biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump's former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts

Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
ARIZONA STATE
Ayman Al Zawahiri
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot

Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
POTUS
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast

Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
ARIZONA STATE
Trump ally Mike Lindell is predicting a surge in Republican votes at the midterms, saying liberals in California have expressed interest in his baseless voter fraud claims

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has predicted a surge in Republican votes at the coming midterms. Lindell told RSBN in Arizona that he saw great support for his voter fraud cause in California. Lindell told Insider that at least 30 people he met in California wanted to discuss the economy. MyPillow...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Trump's resurgence forced Democrats to switch their midterm messaging from hailing accomplishments to warning against a GOP-led 'nation of fear, division, and darkness': report

Democrats previously envisioned running for reelection by touting their legislative wins. Donald Trump's dominating headlines and recruiting efforts prompted a recalibration. "Things have changed a whole bunch," Joe Biden said of the decision to go negative this fall. With no way to escape Donald Trump's outsized influence on the 2022...
POTUS
CBS News

Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party

Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, said she is no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
HAWAII STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Noted Republican Tulsi Gabbard Has Left The Democratic Party

In news that will be deeply distressing to her supporter, Tulsi Gabbard, the former lawmaker from Hawaii whose total flameout in the 2020 presidential primary led her to look for any shreds of political relevance she could find in right-wing culture wars, announced she was leaving the Democratic Party on Tuesday.
HAWAII STATE

