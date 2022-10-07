ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

97 Rock

See Robot Fall On Ice & Stun Crowd In Tri-Cities Hockey Arena

It was supposed to be a proud moment for "Max the Robot" this Saturday night at the Toyota Arena in Kennewick before the Tri-City Americans Hockey game. He was being introduced to all of Tri-Cities and in his big moment he falls flat on his back to the shock of everyone in the crowd. Watch the video below.
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities

I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
TRI-CITIES, WA
98.3 The KEY

Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old

There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Tri-Cities Marks Manufacturing Week in WA State

(Benton City) -- Great jobs at great wages. That was the message from the Association of Washington Business, which serves as Washington state's manufacturing representative. The AWB is on a statewide tour that features a 58-foot long bus highlighting the many opportunities available in manufacturing both locally and statewide. The AWB's CEO Kris Johnson tells Newsradio the bus is a rolling billboard to call attention to Washington State manufacturing, not just with big companies, but small ones too. Tuesday morning, the tour stopped to visit Columbia Label in Benton City.
BENTON CITY, WA
97 Rock

These World-Famous Companies Were Started in Washington

If you've ever wanted to work for a big company, you don't even need to look outside of Washington. The Evergreen State is home to several companies that, despite their humble beginnings, evolved into the most recognizable brands in the country, and in some cases, the world. As I was...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Blaze under control at Benton County seed & grain plant near Oregon border

PLYMOUTH, Wash. — Firefighters from across Benton County converged at a seed & grain plant near the Washington/Oregon border for reports of a fire inside one of the structures. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire & Protection District 6. He confirmed that fire crews rushed to Columbia River Seed facilities on Plymouth Industrial Rd...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Intoxicated driver tries to get out of DUI by reporting his wrecked car stolen after ejection from vehicle near Basin City

ELTOPIA - A Pasco man’s ill-fated drive west of Eltopia landed him in jail after he allegedly try to convince deputies that his vehicle was stolen. On Monday night, deputies responded to Dogwood Road and Glade Road about 14 miles south of Basin City. Upon arrival, deputies located a wrecked Nissan 350 Z sports car that had rolled at least three times. Deputies also located the driver of the vehicle walking away from the crash about 100 yards down the road.
ELTOPIA, WA
KHQ Right Now

Road blocked on 16th Ave due to stuck oversized vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the block on 16th Ave. at US-195 caused by a stuck vehicle has been cleared. The roadway is back open!. Last updated on Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. WSDOT warns drivers that 16th Ave. is blocked at US-185 due to...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect in death of woman found in river arrested in OR

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) has identified a suspect in the murder of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27. According to the KPD, the suspect was known to Ebanez. The suspect was arrested in Oregon on an arrest warrant and...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

