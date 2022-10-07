ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
piratesandprincesses.net

How Would You Sleep Nine People On-Site at Universal Orlando?

As families get larger or travel groups get larger, finding affordable hotel accommodations for an Orlando area theme parks vacations stresses guests. With a family suite at a value plus level hotel at Walt Disney World will cost you about $500/night to sleep six, what should a group do? A suite that sleeps eight at Cabana Bay Beach Resort will most likely cost you event more. Many large groups have gone to stay in villas and condos off-site to save money. Yet, that most likely demands a car hire/ car rental. The Aventura Hotel at Universal Orlando might have an option for your large group. In September, I stayed in a suite that sleeps nine people. The total cost on this occasion was less than both options already mention on-site at theme park resorts.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

10 scary urban legends, haunted places to visit in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's almost Halloween and that means it's time to get into the spooky spirit. If you're looking for ways to get your scare on, look no further than Central Florida!. From haunted hotel rooms to floating lights, there are plenty of urban legends and haunted spots that...
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Universal Studios Orlando Announces the Permanent Closure of Location Inside Park

A guest offering at Universal Studios Orlando Resort has announced its permanent closure, according to GottaGoOrlando. Universal Studios Orlando Resort currently has two theme parks–Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure–and a water park–Volcano Bay. A brand-new theme park, Epic Universe, is under construction and is projected to open to guests in 2025.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
piratesandprincesses.net

Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (October 9th, 2022)

For those of you looking to visit your dentist soon or trying to cut down on sugar consumption, this week’s “Top 3” might tempt you a bit too much. As I am writing, during a very last-minute unexpected trip to Universal Orlando, the sugar rush might be getting to me. I may have difficulty sitting still on the plane to Chicago. All food items suggested this week are available during Halloween Horror Nights evenings and during daytime operations at Universal Studios Florida theme park.
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate room for you!

If you’ve ever dreamed of having a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bedroom, you’re in luck because Vault Collectibles at the Lakeland Antique Mall in Lakeland, Fla., is selling the pirate room props and furniture from Walt Disney World’s Caribbean Beach Resort. In June 2022, we learned the...
LAKELAND, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Free Weiner Dog Race event coming to Fun Spot America Orlando

It is time for the cutest race in Florida, the Fun Spot Hallo-Weiner Derby. This Weiner Dog Race is free to attend, and lets you and your family come watch dogs of numerous breeds and sizes show off their Halloween outfits and race for first place. Happening Saturday, October 15th...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

The Curse of La Llorona

The next date The Curse of La Llorona is playing is Monday, October 10 . (The Curse of La Llorona is not showing in any area theaters on Sunday, October 9.)
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Orlando Date Night Guide

Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond

When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Halloween Horror Nights#Universal Orlando#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Nbcuniversal#Universal Studios Florida#Stranger Things House
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando

When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no... The post Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Hen & Hog to hold grand opening in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Hen & Hog in Winter Park has been in soft opening since early September, but now the owners are getting ready for the restaurant’s grand opening. The restaurant — located at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. — is kicking off its grand opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday, opening for lunch service for the first time. The restaurant will also begin serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Juvenile shot in street during argument in Orlando, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A juvenile was shot early Tuesday morning in Orange County. According to the sheriff's office, some juveniles were walking in the area of 3719 W. Jefferson Street in Orlando when they were confronted by several unknown suspects. "An argument began and shortly after multiple shots were...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
westorlandonews.com

Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando

Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
ORLANDO, FL
tastychomps.com

The Best Chinese Restaurant in Orlando? Inside Look: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr Phillips Area / Southwest Orlando

Have you heard about this new Cantonese Chinese Dim Sum and Seafood restaurant in Orlando?. It’s called YH Seafood Clubhouse and they recently opened in the Dr Philips / Sand Lake area, serving up some of the best Cantonese Chinese food in town with unique dishes – like black truffle mushroom ha gow dumplings and abalone siu mai – in a gorgeous setting.
ORLANDO, FL
finehomesandliving.com

Living in Groveland Florida: An Honest Review

If you are considering moving to Groveland, Florida, it’s helpful to learn about the benefits of living in the small town outside of Orlando. Groveland surrounds Lake Lucy just west of Orlando near the growing communities of Clermont and Minneola near Lake Apopka. Because the area offers lovely weather and plenty of amenities, plenty of new homes in Groveland FL continue to pop up in the community.
GROVELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy