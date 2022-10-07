Tafia Brings 'Paper Route' To Life With An Animated Tribute To Young Dolph

Photo: Getty Images

Tafia returns with a unique tribute to Young Dolph nearly a year after the "Get Paid" rapper's death.



Earlier this week, October 4, the Miami native released the official music video for "Paper Route" off his most recent project Mention My Name . In the video, we can see Tafia cruising through his neighborhood on a bike. After we catch him posted up with his crew, the Haitian rapper transforms into an animated character and joins Dolph as he lays down his verse on the track.



"Much respect to Dolph and his family," Tafia said. "He kept it solid with me so it's only right I showed my respects the right way in this video."

The fresh visuals also arrive in support of his album Mention My Name . The 16-track LP features leads singles "Roses," "Poet" "Na Na," and "Been On It." In addition to Dolph's contribution, Tafia also tapped Vory , Rob49 , Jeremih and Davido to hop on the project. After he dropped the album, Tafia delivered the visuals for "Nobody" featuring Vory.



Tafia's dedication to Young Dolph arrived the same night the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 also paid homage to the Paper Route Empire founder. Joey Bada$$ hit the stage and performed "Head High" to honor deceased MC's like Big L , The Notorious B.I.G. , 2Pac , XXXTentacion , Pop Smoke , PnB Rock , King Von and other slain artists who were shot and killed.



Watch Tafia and Young Dolph's "Paper Route" video below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

