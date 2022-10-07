ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

SFPD: Robbery victim shot outside Mission District bar

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two shootings early Tuesday, including one in which a robbery victim was shot outside a bar in the city’s Mission neighborhood. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a taxi at 23rd and Mission […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Latest Oakland shooting leaves 1 victim in critical condition

(KRON) — One person was injured Monday night in the latest incident in an outbreak of gun violence that has erupted across Oakland in recent weeks. The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 650 block of 37th Street, according to the Oakland Police Department. When officers responded to the scene, they were “updated […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pittsburg man shot in West Oakland left in critical condition

OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – A shooting Monday night in West Oakland left a Pittsburg man in critical condition, police said.Gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of 37th Street, not far from the MacArthur BART station. Police said officers responded initially to a report of a person with a gun in the area. On their way, officers were told that shots were fired.Officers arrived and located spent bullet casings of various calibers in the road, according to police. Officers were also told a person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.The victim was subsequently taken to another hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Oakland police investigators at (510) 238-3226. 
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pleasanton police investigate series of home break-ins

PLEASANTON, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a series of home-break-ins Pleasanton that share some commonalities. Pleasanton police said since the beginning of this year, there have been 35 reports of residential break-ins. Officers said the suspects broke in through the back of the house to steal jewelry and purses. Fortunately,...
PLEASANTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed in shooting near UC Berkeley campus identified

BERKELEY, Calif. - More information was emerging about the mass shooting near the UC Berkeley campus over the weekend that claimed one life and injured three people. Shots rang out early Saturday morning on Telegraph and Durant avenues, just outside the Unit 3 student dormitory complex. Police said that a...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mother still looking for answers in Oakland unsolved murder

OAKLAND, Calif. - A mother in San Jose is looking for answers after her only son was murdered in an Oakland neighborhood three months ago. Police say they’re investigating but haven’t made any arrests. Tina Harris says she’s been living a nightmare since her son was killed while...
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Oct. 6-8

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Oct. 6-8,...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Shots Fired at Oakland Sideshow: Police

Oakland police responded to a sideshow that turned violent early Sunday morning. The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on 42nd Avenue. The sideshow stretched a few blocks from Foothill to International Boulevard. Police said they arrived to find about 50 cars getting involved. But when officers tried to shut...
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Boys and Girls Club Shooting……Suspect Arrested

Photos: Courtesy of Redwood City PD; (Cover) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Redwood City Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 19th 2022 a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun at Hoover Park. The intended victim was not struck. Multiple rounds struck the Boys and Girls Club building. This caused a lockdown of not only the Boys and Girls Club but Hoover Elementary School as well. No one was hurt during the attack.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
CBS San Francisco

Man injured in early morning shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO – A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District early Tuesday morning, according to police.The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street, where an argument escalated to violence and the man was shot, police said.He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.The suspected shooter fled prior to police arriving and remains at large. Police have not released any description of the suspect Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man arrested after ramming vehicle following failed robbery of Santa Rosa dispensary

SANTA ROSA – Police in Santa Rosa arrested a man from Oakland on Saturday for allegedly attempting to rob a marijuana dispensary and ramming the car of an employee who tried stopping him.Authorities are looking for another suspect who may have been involved.  Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to a suspected robbery on the 2300 block of Circadian Way.  An employee called an off-duty employee and said men with masks were robbing their marijuana dispensary.   By the time police arrived, two men described as white males in their mid-40s left in a silver Honda Accord. The men allegedly wore...
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Evening Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Man Dead in Antioch

A Saturday night shooting at Belmont Land near Buchanan Road left one 18-year-old man dead, the Antioch Police Department announced. According to deputies, police first responded to reports of gunshots at 11:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers identified a man with gunshot injuries in a parking lot. Officers attempted to initiate...
ANTIOCH, CA

