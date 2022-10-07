Read full article on original website
SFPD: Robbery victim shot outside Mission District bar
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two shootings early Tuesday, including one in which a robbery victim was shot outside a bar in the city’s Mission neighborhood. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a taxi at 23rd and Mission […]
Latest Oakland shooting leaves 1 victim in critical condition
(KRON) — One person was injured Monday night in the latest incident in an outbreak of gun violence that has erupted across Oakland in recent weeks. The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 650 block of 37th Street, according to the Oakland Police Department. When officers responded to the scene, they were “updated […]
Pittsburg man shot in West Oakland left in critical condition
OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – A shooting Monday night in West Oakland left a Pittsburg man in critical condition, police said.Gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of 37th Street, not far from the MacArthur BART station. Police said officers responded initially to a report of a person with a gun in the area. On their way, officers were told that shots were fired.Officers arrived and located spent bullet casings of various calibers in the road, according to police. Officers were also told a person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.The victim was subsequently taken to another hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Oakland police investigators at (510) 238-3226.
KTVU FOX 2
Pleasanton police investigate series of home break-ins
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a series of home-break-ins Pleasanton that share some commonalities. Pleasanton police said since the beginning of this year, there have been 35 reports of residential break-ins. Officers said the suspects broke in through the back of the house to steal jewelry and purses. Fortunately,...
KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in shooting near UC Berkeley campus identified
BERKELEY, Calif. - More information was emerging about the mass shooting near the UC Berkeley campus over the weekend that claimed one life and injured three people. Shots rang out early Saturday morning on Telegraph and Durant avenues, just outside the Unit 3 student dormitory complex. Police said that a...
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Arrest Driver Who Killed 12-Year-Old on Sycamore Drive, Injured 2 Others
ANTIOCH, CA — On October 11, 29-year-old Ray Shaqil Reeves was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facilityfor vehicular manslaughter and 5 charges of assault with deadly weapon. The charges stem from a Sept. 16 crash on Sycamore Drive where at 3:21 pm, Antioch Police and Contra Costa...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police seek help in search for girl, 14, missing since last week
OAKLAND, Calif. - A search was underway in Oakland for a teenage girl who has been missing since last week, police said. Ingrid Fernandez, 14, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Friday in the 9300 block of Olive Street. : Pleasant Hill police find missing 17-year-old boy. Police said...
KTVU FOX 2
Mentor in Bay Area Samoan community ID'd as victim in Berkeley quadruple shooting
BERKELEY, Calif. - A 29-year-old San Lorenzo resident from American Samoa was identified as the victim who was fatally shot over the weekend near the UC Berkeley campus. Isamaeli Mataafa was killed, and three others were wounded when gunfire erupted around 1 a.m. Saturday on Durant Street near Telegraph Avenue.
KTVU FOX 2
Mother still looking for answers in Oakland unsolved murder
OAKLAND, Calif. - A mother in San Jose is looking for answers after her only son was murdered in an Oakland neighborhood three months ago. Police say they’re investigating but haven’t made any arrests. Tina Harris says she’s been living a nightmare since her son was killed while...
Richmond police patrol activity report: Oct. 6-8
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Oct. 6-8,...
Don’t roll down your window: police release tips for how to stay safe in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A flurry of homicides, a mass school shooting, and deadly car jackings have left some Oakland residents wondering what they can do to stay safe in their city. “People have consternation, fear, anxiety. It’s not just in one or two neighborhoods but most, if not all, of the neighborhoods in our […]
Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
NBC Bay Area
Shots Fired at Oakland Sideshow: Police
Oakland police responded to a sideshow that turned violent early Sunday morning. The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on 42nd Avenue. The sideshow stretched a few blocks from Foothill to International Boulevard. Police said they arrived to find about 50 cars getting involved. But when officers tried to shut...
crimevoice.com
Boys and Girls Club Shooting……Suspect Arrested
Photos: Courtesy of Redwood City PD; (Cover) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Redwood City Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 19th 2022 a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun at Hoover Park. The intended victim was not struck. Multiple rounds struck the Boys and Girls Club building. This caused a lockdown of not only the Boys and Girls Club but Hoover Elementary School as well. No one was hurt during the attack.
KTVU FOX 2
Retired SFPD homicide inspector Frank Falzon on investigating the Moscone-Milk killings
Part 3 of our interview with legendary SFPD homicide inspector Frank Falzon, who says he knew former SF Supervisor Dan White very well and was his friend. Falzon investigated White for the murders of Mayor George Moscone and Sup. Harvey Milk. White confessed to their killings, but was only convicted of manslaughter.
Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
Man injured in early morning shooting in San Francisco's Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO – A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District early Tuesday morning, according to police.The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street, where an argument escalated to violence and the man was shot, police said.He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.The suspected shooter fled prior to police arriving and remains at large. Police have not released any description of the suspect Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
'Thank God, it wasn't my time' | Oakland man says he may be victim of serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — An Oakland man said he may be another victim of the elusive potential serial killer that has shot six people in Stockton, killing five, and shooting and killing another man in Oakland last year. "I guess thank God, it wasn't my time," said the man who...
Man arrested after ramming vehicle following failed robbery of Santa Rosa dispensary
SANTA ROSA – Police in Santa Rosa arrested a man from Oakland on Saturday for allegedly attempting to rob a marijuana dispensary and ramming the car of an employee who tried stopping him.Authorities are looking for another suspect who may have been involved. Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to a suspected robbery on the 2300 block of Circadian Way. An employee called an off-duty employee and said men with masks were robbing their marijuana dispensary. By the time police arrived, two men described as white males in their mid-40s left in a silver Honda Accord. The men allegedly wore...
NBC Bay Area
Evening Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Man Dead in Antioch
A Saturday night shooting at Belmont Land near Buchanan Road left one 18-year-old man dead, the Antioch Police Department announced. According to deputies, police first responded to reports of gunshots at 11:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers identified a man with gunshot injuries in a parking lot. Officers attempted to initiate...
