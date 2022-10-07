Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
Buckle up, America: The Fed plans to sharply boost unemployment
In case the U.S. economy wasn't hurting enough already, the Federal Reserve has a message for Americans: It's about to get much more painful. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made that amply clear last week when the central bank projected its benchmark rate hitting 4.4% by the end of the year — even if it causes a recession.
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers said he could not remember a time when there were as many economic “cross-currents” as there are right now.
The Fed admits a sharp home price decline is possible
Fed Governor Waller: U.S. home prices could see a 'material correction'
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says
The Federal Reserve will want to see the US labor market shedding jobs before it stops raising interest rates, Bank of America said Thursday. To fight inflation, policymakers are hiking rates "with the expressed purpose of rebalancing the labor market," the investment bank said. The Fed may not stop raising...
msn.com
Stocks will continue falling even after Fed pivots, warns Morgan Stanley strategist who predicted bear market
Morgan Stanley Chief Equity Strategist Mike Wilson on Monday has doubled down on his call for stocks to continue falling into the end of 2022 partly because of a shrinking supply of dollars in some of the world’s biggest economies. Even with Monday’s rally, U.S. stocks likely will be...
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Friday’s government report showed that hiring fell from 315,000 in August to the weakest monthly gain since April 2021. The unemployment rate dropped from 3.7% to 3.5%, matching a half-century low. The Fed is hoping that a slower pace of hiring would eventually mean less pressure on employers to raise pay and pass those costs on to their customers through price increases — a recipe for high inflation. But September’s job growth was likely too robust to satisfy the central bank’s inflation fighters. Last month, hourly wages rose 5% from a year earlier, the slowest year-over-year pace since December but still hotter than the Fed would want. The proportion of Americans who either have a job or are looking for one slipped slightly, a disappointment for those hoping that more people would enter the labor force and help ease worker shortages and upward pressure on wages.
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers warns the Fed may need to hike rates above 5% to defeat inflation - and sees unemployment spiking to 6%
Larry Summers warned the Fed may have to hike interest rates above 5% to beat back inflation. He predicted the cost would be a severe recession, and unemployment surging to about 6%. The former Treasury secretary underlined the slew of issues plaguing the global economy. The Federal Reserve may have...
'I Really Do Believe The Fed Is Making A Mistake,' Cathie Wood Pens Open Letter To The Federal Reserve
Innovation investor and founder of Ark Invest Cathie Wood issued a warning, saying she is more concerned about deflation than the Federal Reserve's widely anticipated interest rate hikes to lower rising inflation. According to critics of Fed policy like Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel, the Fed is overtightening into a hard...
Stocks tumble on fears about rates, recession after jobs data
Good news on the economy means bad news for Wall Street, with stocks tumbling Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely. The S&P 500 sank 2.8% after the government said employers hired more workers last month than economists expected. Even though job...
UN urges Fed to pause interest rate hikes on global recession fears
The Federal Reserve and other major central banks risk triggering a painful global recession followed by a period of stagnation with such aggressive interest rate increases, a United Nations agency warned Monday. In its annual report on the global economic outlook, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)...
kitco.com
Gold prices sees solid selling pressure as U.S. economy created 263K jobs in September
(Kitco News) - The gold market has dropped into negative territory, and tested support above $1,700 an ounce following stronger-than-expected labor market data. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 jobs were created in September. The data beat expectations economists were forecasting job gains of around 248,000. At the...
UBS says the surging US dollar has yet to hit its peak, because the Fed doesn't think its job is done yet
The surging US dollar faltered this week as hopes grew for a Fed pivot away from jumbo rate hikes. But the Fed is unlikely to start cutting rates, which means the greenback has room to rise, UBS said. The Ukraine war is dragging on, which will weigh on the euro...
Janet Yellen shrugs off the strong dollar's role in market turmoil and says OPEC+ cuts will harm the global economy
Janet Yellen has dismissed worries that the US dollar's strength is disrupting markets. The dollar's rise has pushed countries like Japan and Korea to intervene to prop up their currencies. "We're monitoring currency movements and their impacts very closely," the US Treasury Secretary told the FT. US Treasury Secretary Janet...
CoinDesk
Powell’s Interest-rate Antibiotics Could Succeed
There has been renewed speculation in recent days about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s commitment to its rate-hiking cycle. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been unwavering in his clear message that the beatings will continue until discipline improves: In August he said rates could keep going up “for some time”, and in early September that hikes would continue “until the job is done.”
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Nasdaq plunges nearly 4% as US stocks sell off after strong jobs report solidifies outlook for another big rate hike
US stocks plunged on Friday after a strong September jobs report solidified an outsized Fed rate hike in November. The US economy added 263,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. "Today's job report indicates the job market keeps chugging along - and the Fed has more...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Federal Reserve Versus The UN And OPEC
“Fed Watch” is a macro podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macro from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To The...
Dow drops over 600 points, Nasdaq nearly 4% lower as job gains remain steady, complicating Fed effort to lower prices
Stocks fell on Friday as traders evaluated September’s jobs report, which showed the unemployment rate continuing to decline and sparked an increase in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 682 points, or 2.3%, to 29,264.39. The S&P 500 lost 3% to 3,642.68. The Nasdaq Composite slid 3.9% to 10,651.75, which is less than 1% above its low of the year.
Strong September jobs report raises fears Fed won't be able to avoid recession
The news Friday that the economy added more jobs than expected last month has counterintuitively raised fears of a recession. The red-hot labor market, which has remained buoyant despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to slow spending via interest rate hikes, notched 263,000 new jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. Monthly job growth has averaged 420,000 so far in 2022, a strong pace at this stage of the cycle.
