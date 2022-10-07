ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

Buckle up, America: The Fed plans to sharply boost unemployment

In case the U.S. economy wasn't hurting enough already, the Federal Reserve has a message for Americans: It's about to get much more painful. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made that amply clear last week when the central bank projected its benchmark rate hitting 4.4% by the end of the year — even if it causes a recession.
The Associated Press

Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Friday’s government report showed that hiring fell from 315,000 in August to the weakest monthly gain since April 2021. The unemployment rate dropped from 3.7% to 3.5%, matching a half-century low. The Fed is hoping that a slower pace of hiring would eventually mean less pressure on employers to raise pay and pass those costs on to their customers through price increases — a recipe for high inflation. But September’s job growth was likely too robust to satisfy the central bank’s inflation fighters. Last month, hourly wages rose 5% from a year earlier, the slowest year-over-year pace since December but still hotter than the Fed would want. The proportion of Americans who either have a job or are looking for one slipped slightly, a disappointment for those hoping that more people would enter the labor force and help ease worker shortages and upward pressure on wages.
CBS News

Stocks tumble on fears about rates, recession after jobs data

Good news on the economy means bad news for Wall Street, with stocks tumbling Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely. The S&P 500 sank 2.8% after the government said employers hired more workers last month than economists expected. Even though job...
Fox Business

UN urges Fed to pause interest rate hikes on global recession fears

The Federal Reserve and other major central banks risk triggering a painful global recession followed by a period of stagnation with such aggressive interest rate increases, a United Nations agency warned Monday. In its annual report on the global economic outlook, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)...
kitco.com

Gold prices sees solid selling pressure as U.S. economy created 263K jobs in September

(Kitco News) - The gold market has dropped into negative territory, and tested support above $1,700 an ounce following stronger-than-expected labor market data. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 jobs were created in September. The data beat expectations economists were forecasting job gains of around 248,000. At the...
CoinDesk

Powell’s Interest-rate Antibiotics Could Succeed

There has been renewed speculation in recent days about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s commitment to its rate-hiking cycle. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been unwavering in his clear message that the beatings will continue until discipline improves: In August he said rates could keep going up “for some time”, and in early September that hikes would continue “until the job is done.”
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Federal Reserve Versus The UN And OPEC

“Fed Watch” is a macro podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macro from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To The...
NBC News

Dow drops over 600 points, Nasdaq nearly 4% lower as job gains remain steady, complicating Fed effort to lower prices

Stocks fell on Friday as traders evaluated September’s jobs report, which showed the unemployment rate continuing to decline and sparked an increase in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 682 points, or 2.3%, to 29,264.39. The S&P 500 lost 3% to 3,642.68. The Nasdaq Composite slid 3.9% to 10,651.75, which is less than 1% above its low of the year.
WashingtonExaminer

Strong September jobs report raises fears Fed won't be able to avoid recession

The news Friday that the economy added more jobs than expected last month has counterintuitively raised fears of a recession. The red-hot labor market, which has remained buoyant despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to slow spending via interest rate hikes, notched 263,000 new jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. Monthly job growth has averaged 420,000 so far in 2022, a strong pace at this stage of the cycle.
