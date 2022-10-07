Read full article on original website
Troutdale Says Tax-Funded Housing Project Has a Problem: Too Many Homes
Troutdale, a suburban city five miles east of Portland, requires each new home to come with at least 2 parking spaces. Car counts at similar projects nearby suggest residents will probably average about 1.1 cars per home. The affordable housing provider proposed 130 spaces: 1.4 per home. Last month, Troutdale’s...
Evacuations ordered for Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain
Evacuation notices were issued for more than 100 homes in Clark County Monday night as the wildfire burning near Larch Mountain exploded to 250 acres.
Readers Respond to Portland’s Comparative Dearth of Police Officers
Last week, WW reported that Portland now has 1.2 police officers for every 1,000 people in the city (“Minimum Force,” Sept. 28). Using 2020 federal data, we crunched the numbers to see how Portland now fares compared with other large U.S. cities. The national average is 2.4 officers per 1,000, according to the FBI. The median among the top 50 largest cities is 1.8. Portland ranks 48th out of 50 cities in cops per capita. Here’s what our readers had to say:
USCG Terminates Illegal Charter on Willamette River, Oct. 10
ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard terminated an illegal charter Thursday on the Willamette River near Oregon City. A boarding team from Coast Guard Station Portland boarded a 17-foot vessel Thursday with three people aboard. The boarding team determined the vessel was being operated as an Illegal Uninspected Passenger Vessel. The vessel operator was cited for multiple violations. The vessel owner faces a maximum civil penalty of $103,200 and was issued a Captain of the Port Order that prohibits the vessel from operating commercially until they have satisfied all valid charter requirements to the Coast Guard. “Illegal charters pose a serious safety risk to their passengers and the boating public,” said Lt. Jody Stiger, the Chief of Investigations at Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Portland. “Terminating these dangerous voyages and educating the boating public is our top priority.” The Coast Guard highly encourages passengers who are planning to hire a vessel for charter to verify their captain has a safety plan and a Coast Guard-issued credential. For larger charter boats or those with more than six passengers, ask to see a Coast Guard-issued Certificate of Inspection. The Coast Guard also recommends passengers verify the vessel has an uninspected passenger vessel (UPV) exam sticker or a Coast Guard sticker of inspection for T boats. If the operator cannot produce the appropriate credentials, passengers are recommended to not get on the boat and report the operator to the Coast Guard. Any boat carrying passengers for hire is required to hold a Coast Guard license and meet minimum safety standards. Proper emergency safety gear, navigational systems and communication equipment are required for safe operations. Uninspected passenger vessels are only permitted to carry up to six passengers for hire under Coast Guard regulations. To verify a captain’s license, verify the inspected status of a vessel carrying more than six passengers, or if you would like to report a potential illegal charter, please contact Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Portland at 503-240-9310.
‘Micronation’ surrounded by Nevada, founded in Portland in 1970s, attracts tourists and laughs
The military dictatorship started right here in Portland. Kevin Baugh and James Spielman were teenagers at the time, about to be freshmen at Reynolds High.
Readers respond: Bike lanes versus the elderly
My mother is a 99-year-old resident of Cherrywood Village Royal Anne Assisted Living in Southeast Portland. My sisters, a friend and I all visit her, trying to make sure she has a daily visitor. In the past month or so the culmination of a very long period of city road...
2 wildly different Portland courses showed me a slice of Pacific Northwest muni heaven
It’s Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. when I pull into the parking lot at Colwood Golf Center, a slice of muni nirvana in northeast Portland, Ore. Want to hit balls? Grab a spot on the grass range. It’ll be the only tricky part of your stop at Colwood — finding an open stall. These days it always seems busy here, but this is the busiest time: the end of the workday, when the world’s problems can be solved with a bucket of balls and a reasonably priced beer. (There’s a food truck–inspired snack bar going in, too. Food trucks are way in.) Franz Ferdinand blares over the speakers. We’re in Portland, where indie rock is the default soundtrack.
Portland developer files $300K suit against BottleDrop, claiming recycler drew trash, crime to Delta Park
Lines of unruly patrons at a Portland bottle depository forced the owners of the Delta Park Center to hire several armed security officers, according to a new lawsuit trying to make Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative foot the bill for the guards. TMT Development seeks nearly $300,000 from the recycling cooperative,...
Indigenous community celebrates land gift for tiny home village
PORTLAND, Ore. — Community members celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day at a Northeast Portland property, soon to be gifted to the Indigenous community. The former Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst at 909 Northeast 33rd Avenue will be the future home of Barbie’s Village. It will include six to ten tiny homes to be built on the parking lot. Children and family programs will also be located in the former church building. All will be aimed at housing and helping Indigenous parents and children. The effort is a collaboration between Future Generations Collaborative, The Presbyterian Church, Great Spirit Church and others.
Oregon breweries take 18 medals at prestigious GABF competition; Washington nabs 19
Oregon breweries won 18 medals and Washington breweries won 19 at Saturday’s awards ceremony at the Great American Beer Festival, the largest and most prestigious beer competition in the United States. Seven golds, seven silvers and four bronzes came home with Oregon’s breweries after the three-day festival, held Oct....
Coast Guard stops 17-foot boat on Willamette River
A 17-foot boat with 3 people on board was stopped by the Coast Guard on the Willamette River near Oregon City for being an illegal charter, authorities said.
Nakia Creek Fire grows to 250 acres, Level 1 and 2 evacuation notices issued
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Clark Regional Emergency Services sent out evacuation notices to about 110 homes that could be in danger due to the Nakia Creek Fire. Emergency services say a majority of the notices were Level 1 - Be Ready, while about 14 addresses fall under a Level 2- Be Set notice. As of Wednesday morning, no Level 3 - Go Now notices have been issued.
Good Morning, News: Alaska Airlines Distances Itself from Portland Thorns, Amazon Sued for Selling "Suicide Kits," and Russian Missiles Rock Ukraine
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! We still have...
‘Unsafe intersection’ on Powell Blvd could undergo major changes
The director of the Oregon Department of Transportation says after recent incidents on Powell Boulevard, the road should not function as a highway anymore.
'I will be homeless': Dozens of North Portland low-income tenants protest nearly 50% rent increase
PORTLAND, Ore — Dozens of low-income tenants and supporters filled the sidewalk outside Prescott apartments in North Portland on Monday morning to protest a recent rent increase of nearly 50%, asking the management company to reduce it to 5%. "My rent is almost doubling," said Kelsey Schreiner. She has...
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
‘More than corporate logo’: Portland deli vandalized by swastika
Vandals spray-painted a swastika on the sign outside a Northeast Portland deli, the most recent vandalism targeting the Jewish-owned business.
Car crashes into Amboy Market, right next to local fire station
A car crashed into a store in Amboy Washington early Sunday morning, waking up the fire crews right next door.
