Jaylon Johnson practices, but will he play for the Bears Sunday?

By Larry Hawley
 4 days ago

LAKE FOREST – As they get ready to face one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League on Sunday, the Bears were hoping to have their top cornerback ready to go after he’s missed the last two games.

The good news is that Jaylon Johnson finally returned to practice on Friday after he suffered a quad injury during a workout before the Texans’ game. But his chances to take the field on Sunday against the Vikings at US Bank Stadium are still very much unclear.

In their final injury report of the week, Johnson was listed as doubtful despite the fact that he took the field for the first time in practice this week in a limited capacity.

Matt Eberflus said he’ll have to see how the cornerback progresses over the next 48 hours before making an evaluation. When asked how he determines if a player who is limited can go for a game, the head coach said that being able to make it back to practice for the last day of workouts is a start.

“It’s usually how he looks on Friday. So he was out there today, looked pretty good. We don’t have that hard, fast rule, but we like to see that, when guys come back on Friday to move around 48 hours before the game,” said Ebeflus. “We feel pretty good about it. We let it progress from there and see where it is.”

Having Johnson back would certainly help since the Bears are facing one of the NFL’s best receivers in Justin Jefferson this Sunday. In his third season in the NFL, he’s made 28 receptions for 393 yards and two touchdowns to air Minnesota’s 3-1 start.

Defensive back Dane Cruikshank is also doubtful after he was able to practice on Friday in a limited capacity due to a hamstring issue. Linebacker Matt Adams, who missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, practiced full the last two days and will play.

Running back David Montgomery, who missed the Giants due to an ankle injury, was limited in practice the last two days and is questionable for Sunday. Tight end Ryan Griffin will return to the lineup after missing the last two games with an achilles injury.

Smith-Marsette fumbles on final drive, Vikings beat Bears, 29-22

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Kirk Cousins scored on a quarterback keeper with 2:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, Ihmir Smith-Marsette fumbled away the football 74 seconds later, and the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears, 29-22 Sunday. After going down 21-3 with a little over 6 minutes left in the second quarter, the Bears fought back, […]
Monster’s Mash: Bears’ issues with stopping the run

CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that the Bears need to fix as they reach the end of the first quarter of their season in 2022. While they are 2-2 on the year, their play at times hasn’t been pretty, and that includes one part of the team’s defense: Stopping the run. Right […]
Report: White Sox plan to let Jose Abreu walk in free agency

CHICAGO – It doesn’t sound like Jose Abreu will be coming back to the South Side next year. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the White Sox plan to part ways with the former MVP after nine seasons with the organization. Abreu is a free agent now after his three-year, $50 million contract expired. Last […]
Man fatally shot 16 times in Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A man was found shot dead on a sidewalk with 16 gunshot wounds to the body in Garfield Park Saturday morning. The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue around 7:49 a.m. He sustained 16 gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mount […]
Fort Wayne mayor arrested for drunken driving after crash￼

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city apologized Sunday after an overnight arrest for drunken driving. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy, were involved a crash, though no injuries were reported. Hours after his release from the Allen County jail, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters, apologizing […]
Tropical Storm Julia to weaken to a Depression as it skirts the Pacific Coast from Nicaragua to Guatemala Monday—Heavy rains to bring flash floods and mud slides

Once Hurricane Julia with top winds of 85 mph at its Nicaragua landfall near Laguna de Perlas has weakened to a tropical storm as it crossed Nicaragua, and is expected to further weaken to a tropical depression as it skirts along the Pacific Coast of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala. Heavy rainfall in excess […]
Dubs’ Draymond Green fined, not suspended

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green will be fined, not suspended, after he punched teammate Jordan Poole, according to the team’s coach, Steve Kerr. Kerr made the announcement late Tuesday. Kerr said Green will come back to practice Thursday and will play Friday in the last pre-season game and on opening […]
