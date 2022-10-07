Gov. Little says most Idahoans should receive special session rebate checks by Thanksgiving

Read full article on original website
Mike Crapo may have the safest seat in the Senate, but four challengers want to give Idaho voters a choice
BOISE (The Spokesman Review) – Since Mike Crapo was first elected to represent Idaho in the U.S. Senate in 1998, he has never faced a serious challenge. While he appears likely to coast to a fifth term in office in the Nov. 8 election, four challengers hope an unusual set of circumstances give them an opening for an upset.
Meet Debbie Critchfield, Republican nominee for state superintendent
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction nominee Debbie Critchfield wants to use her experience in communications and education leadership to reestablish trust between the State Department of Education, school districts and parents. She wants to bridge the gap between public schools and charter schools, support teachers and...
Trespassing call leads to more than 50 wildlife charges against 5 Idaho men
The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. What started as a simple phone call to Idaho Fish and Game about trespassing in the Pahsimeroi Valley during the 2021 pronghorn archery season, led to an extensive investigation with over 50 wildlife charges filed against five southwest Idaho men.
Idaho gas prices remain steady despite nationwide surge
BOISE — Drivers in the Gem State are paying much more for a gallon of gas than in other parts of the country, but so far, the heavy impact of a recent surge in pump prices has been felt primarily in northern Idaho. Today, Idaho’s average price for regular...
Learning another language at a young age in eastern Idaho
RIGBY (IdahoEdNews.org) – Lorena Reyes remembers feeling different when she was a kindergartner. The daughter of Mexican immigrants, she only spoke Spanish, and there weren’t many other kids like her. “I felt like the odd duck out, like I didn’t belong,” she said. That feeling stayed...
Freeze warning issued in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS — A freeze warning has been issued for a large section of eastern Idaho. The warning is in effect from midnight Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday in the following communities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Mud Lake, INL and Craters of the Moon National Monument.
‘Vote them all out’: Idaho Abortion Rights holds Women’s March rally at Capitol in Boise
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Wearing green bandannas and holding pro-abortion rights posters, hundreds of people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise on Saturday for Idaho Abortion Rights’ “Flip the State” Women’s March rally. Across the country, groups participating in marches that were targeted...
Ever wanted to be a blacksmith? This Utah family can teach you
MALAD — For some, relaxation is a lake and fishing pole. Others relax with a good book and a comfy chair. Carson Pate relaxes by standing over a 3,000-degree forge and hammering a 1,200-degree piece of steel into submission. Pate took his first blacksmithing class with Neil and Kirt...
2 arrested after Utah traffic stop yields estimated $2M in fentanyl
WASHINGTON, Utah (KSL.com) — Police on Wednesday say they found 60,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in southern Utah. A Washington County sheriff’s deputy stopped a Chevy Impala because it was in violation of window tint restrictions and failed to signal while changing lanes. The incident occurred on northbound Interstate 15 in Washington about 11:40 p.m., police said.
