MSNBC star hire Jen Psaki repeatedly tamps down Dem expectations ahead of midterms
MSNBC generated buzz for hiring former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, but since her debut, she has been restrained, lowering expectations for Democrats in the midterms.
LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Where does the Los Angeles City Council go from here? Three of its members – including the former Council president – are facing calls from President Joe Biden to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in Council districts. Three current or former Council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges, and it’s possible resignations in coming days could create new vacancies. The current mayor, Democrat Eric Garcetti, was named last year to become U.S. ambassador to India but the nomination appears stalled in the Senate because of sexual harassment allegations against one of his former top aides. Elections next month will bring a new mayor and several Council members.
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’
American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022 Read it at NBC
Wisconsin voters say inflation, climate change are among their top voting priorities ahead of midterms
Voters in Wisconsin cities shared their top voting priorities, with most pointing to climate change and the economy ahead of the November midterm elections.
Attorney complains about ‘unsanitary’ cell conditions for Weinstein
An attorney representing former film producer Harvey Weinstein complained to a judge Tuesday about the “almost medieval” conditions his client is facing in a temporary holding cell before he is taken back to jail while on trial on sex-related charges involving five women. One of Weinstein’s lawyers, Mark...
