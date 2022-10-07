Read full article on original website
Michele Mangum
4d ago
Please tell me I didn’t just read it took our prosecutors 16 months to file charges on a woman selling cocaine in front of an Elementary school??? All I can say is WOW!!!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pocatello man sentenced to federal prison for discharging firearm during robbery
A Pocatello man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for the discharge of a firearm during a robbery that occurred on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on June 23, 2021. The post Pocatello man sentenced to federal prison for discharging firearm during robbery appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Aggravated assault charge dismissed against Bonneville man
A felony case against an Idaho Falls man who was accused of making threats with a gun have been dismissed. Court records state the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office requested the court dismiss a case against Justin Haddon, 32, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.
eastidahonews.com
Speeding man on Bullet bike leads police on chase
REXBURG — A man speeding on a Bullet bike led police on a short chase Monday night before officers called off the pursuit. It began around 10:05 p.m. when a Rexburg officer tried to pull the rider over on Main Street for speeding. The man refused to stop and took off, according to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.
eastidahonews.com
Woman issues plea to drivers after rock flies through windshield and smashes her face
IDAHO FALLS — Even though it has been nearly three years, it’s still difficult for Brandy Jo Furniss to talk about what happened. The young mother, working as a hospice nurse, was on her way to see a patient on an afternoon in November 2019. Driving down County Line Road, she remembers praying and thanking for such a beautiful day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot man gets plea deals covering 26 charges and two counties
POCATELLO — A man originally facing a total of 40 charges has reached plea agreements in Bannock and Bingham counties. Cody Gene Anson, 30, has agreed to plead guilty to five charges — three felonies and two misdemeanors — in Bannock County, court records show. He has already pleaded guilty to another four felonies in Bingham Couty. In exchange, 13 other felonies and four misdemeanors will be dismissed between the two counties.
eastidahonews.com
Investigators ask for help finding teenager missing since Friday
The following is a news release and photos from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway Friday evening. Parents discovered information that Korbyn intended to leave the area...
Pocatello police find no evidence of threat after report of woman with gun on ISU campus
POCATELLO — Police responded to Idaho State University's Pocatello campus late Monday afternoon after a report that a woman carrying a rifle and ammo was in the area of a residence hall. The report could not be confirmed after a thorough investigation and police said they do not believe there is any threat on campus. The report from an ISU student came in around 4 p.m. that the armed woman...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested for stealing cars after twice successfully escaping police pursuit
POCATELLO — A Chubbuck man faces numerous charges after police say he stole multiple cars and attempted to use credit cards he found inside the stolen cars. Christian Lee McBee, 25, has been charged with 12 felonies, including four counts of grand theft and one count of burglary, court records show.
RELATED PEOPLE
eastidahonews.com
Police determine no threat after report of woman with a gun at ISU
POCATELLO — Local police have confirmed there is no threat to a college campus after it was reported that a woman was seen carrying a firearm into a building. According to an Idaho State University alert, there was a report of a woman that was seen carrying a firearm into the Owen-Redfield Complex. The alert was sent out to students at 4:36 p.m. and asked students to avoid the area.
eastidahonews.com
Woman arrested after stabbing incident at Bingham County apartment
BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight early Saturday morning. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building in Basalt at about 4:35 a.m. after there was a report of an altercation between friends, according to Lt. Blake Davis with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Unit.
eastidahonews.com
A wanted man has been found. He faces aggravated battery and drug charges
IDAHO FALLS — A local man wanted by police in connection to a domestic battery incident was found Thursday. Logan Barnett, 30, had a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon due to an alleged incident with a woman, who was also missing for a time.
eastidahonews.com
Fort Hall woman sentenced to probation, alcohol treatment for striking officer
POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to striking an officer has been sentenced to probation. Stoney High Eagle, 19, was sentenced to three years of felony probation for two felony counts of battery on a police officer, court records show. A prison sentence of two to three years was suspended by District Judge Rick Carnaroli.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Trial set for man accused of killing husband, stabbing wife in home invasion
REXBURG — A jury trial has been scheduled in the case of a man accused of attacking a couple, killing the husband and stabbing his wife. The trial for Pierre Lake, 19, is scheduled to begin on May 19, 2023. Court documents show Lake allegedly shot 65-year-old Ralph Brian...
Man wanted by police found
Logan Barnett was located Thursday night shortly before 11:00 p.m. He was wanted for a felony aggravated battery. The post Man wanted by police found appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Woman pleads not guilty after allegedly stealing over $17k worth of items from a home
IDAHO FALLS – A woman who was charged with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a local home has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Catherine Hernandez, 40, appeared in court on Tuesday, where she entered her plea for two counts of felony grand theft. In...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant
POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Couple arrested after police find guns, drugs and money inside home
FORT HALL — A man and woman were arrested in Fort Hall Saturday on gun and drug charges. Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were taken into custody after officers discovered guns, drugs, money and drug distribution paraphernalia during the service of a search warrant, according to a release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
eastidahonews.com
Man indicted in federal court for allegedly trafficking meth in Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – A local man has received federal charges after allegedly trafficking meth in Idaho Falls. Jason Lou Gneiting, 44, was indicted in July by a grand jury on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The case started when detectives with the Bonneville County Special...
Post Register
89-year-old grandmother is Broulim's longest-tenured employee
RIGBY — In 1986, following the death of her husband, Leona Jones, a checker at Broulim’s in Rigby, got her first-ever paying job. A job that she never knew she would still be working today. “I had never worked outside my home before my husband died,” Jones said....
eastidahonews.com
95-year-old Con Mahoney shares life lessons
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Comments / 3