POCATELLO — Police responded to Idaho State University's Pocatello campus late Monday afternoon after a report that a woman carrying a rifle and ammo was in the area of a residence hall. The report could not be confirmed after a thorough investigation and police said they do not believe there is any threat on campus. The report from an ISU student came in around 4 p.m. that the armed woman...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO